Advancing Navy Readiness: NSA Mechanicsburg Breaks Ground on Navy’s First 5G Tower

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY MECHANICSBURG, Pa. —“We are gathered here to mark an important milestone for our installation and for the Navy as a whole, as we break ground on the first 5G tower to be established on a Navy installation,” said Capt. Johnetta C. Thomas, commanding officer of Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, during a ceremony on Nov. 6. “This initiative… positions NSA Mechanicsburg at the forefront of innovation in military communications.”



While 5G towers aren’t uncommon in the area, breaking ground for one on a military installation is significant and has been years in the making, said Lou Zeisman, Military Liaison for Boldyn Networks and one of the project’s vendor representatives. This project, he explained, symbolizes “our mutual commitment to building the smart base of the future.”



Zeisman also extended personal thanks to NSA Mechanicsburg’s Program Director of Information Technology, Ralph Leutbecher, commending him by saying “there has been no one better on any installation to work with in pursuit of this project.”



Scott Solomon, representing AT&T, highlighted the significance of this groundbreaking. He noted that reaching this stage—turning soil with shovels in hand—is no small feat. “To give you some perspective, we have defunded 130 military installation projects in the last 10 years because they simply sat idle,” Solomon shared.



Beyond improved cellular signal and data, the 5G tower will feature FirstNet integration. According to FirstNet’s website, this service is “the only nationwide wireless broadband communications platform built with and for America’s first responders and the public safety community.” The dedicated system ensures reliable, secure communications by preventing first responder traffic from competing with commercial users.



“Additionally, this infrastructure has future potential to support smart warehousing, which could modernize our logistics chain with more efficient and responsive systems,” Thomas added.



The initiative has been championed by Commander, Navy Installations Command, and at least five additional Navy installations have similar 5G projects in development.



With shovels in hand, representatives ceremonially turned soil at the future location of the 5G tower, while installation staff looked on.



Captain Thomas closed the ceremony, stating, “This new infrastructure will not only serve as a testament to our commitment to innovation, but it will also ensure that our installation remains a leader in cellular 5G security for years to come. Together, we are building a safer and smarter future for our Navy.”