EOD Group 2 Holds Dedication Ceremony for Navy Special Operations Memorial

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 2 held a dedication ceremony for the newly constructed Navy Special Operations Memorial at the EODGRU 2 compound on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Nov. 7.



Mounted on the granite arch in the focal point of the memorial are two bronze plaques bearing the names of 55 fallen Navy EOD Technicians and 28 fallen Navy Divers who died in the line of duty from 1942 to present.



The ceremony served as a moment of pause for the Navy Special Operations (NSO) community to honor the 83 EOD Technicians and Navy Divers who have given their lives in the line of duty.



During the memorial ceremony, Rear Admiral (ret.) Frank Morneau, a former EOD Officer and current chairman of the board of directors for Navy Special Operations Foundation (NSOF), made a vow to the Gold Star families of the fallen that the Special Operations community would never forget the Sailors named on the memorial who paid the ultimate price.



“Those 83 Sailors are not only a part of our history; they are a part of America's history,” said Morneau. “These are people who we love and we will always remember. We will always say their names and we will continue to move forward with their names written on our hearts.”



Morneau also thanked the service members who are currently serving.



“It takes a lot to sign up for something that could make you leave everything on Earth, but you all do it willingly every time you wear that uniform,” said Morneau.



Many local commands came together to make the dedication ceremony a meaningful event for the community.



The ceremony featured a flyover by the “Gladiators” of Strike Fighter Squadron 106, followed by speeches by key leaders from the Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal community, then a reading of the 83 names on the memorial, a wreath laying, and a 21-gun salute by the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic honor guard, as well as music by the U.S. Fleet Forces Band.



Members of the NSO community conceptualized the memorial almost a decade ago. Since then, four successive EODGRU 2 commodores have carried the planning forward from original concept to the dedication.



The memorial was funded and constructed in coordination with NSOF, and the organization played a large role in the ceremony. Chief Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician (ret.) Patrick Flanigan, a member of NSOF who served 11 years active duty completing five deployments to the Middle East, including tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, played a critical role in the development and construction of the memorial, and spoke about the significance of it.



He described the symbolism of the design elements, from the healing garden to the brick walkway and the granite structures.



“The pathway, lined with inscribed stones, snakes through a garden of plants, flowers, trees that will bloom throughout the year with colors of red, white and blue. They also are hardy against the harsh Virginia summer, to ensure to their survival and longevity. At the end of the pathway, there is brick labyrinth and a granite archway, to represent the twist and turns of the paths we travel. Archways have been used throughout history to represent a gateway from this life to the next. The memorial was constructed in this specific location because the setting sun in the afternoon highlights the names on the plaques and accentuates the archway that they're on.”



“This memorial was designed pay homage to all of the warriors that came before us. Those who paid the ultimate sacrifice were more than technical experts and leaders within the EOD and Diver communities; they were fathers, teammates, husbands, sons and friends,” said Flanigan.



More than 500 members of the NSO community attended the ceremony, including Sailors, retirees, friends, and family.



The keynote speaker, Rear Adm. Bradley Andros, commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, expressed gratitude to the Gold Star families in attendance as well as those watching virtually and in spirit.



“These families carry a burden no one should bear; a grief that never truly fades. Yet they endure with strength and resilience, and they inspire all of us,” said Andros. “They are a testament to the enduring power of love, even in the face of unimaginable loss.”



“The groundbreaking and construction of this memorial began in 2022, but the spirit and heart of this memorial predates all of us,” said Andros. “Today marks a solemn yet hopeful occasion in dedicating this memorial. It is a testament to the courage sacrifice and unwavering service to our nation's men and women, and thankfully, it formally and permanently expands recognition beyond only those who died in combat.”



The NSO Memorial not only honors fallen Navy Special Operations (NSO) warriors, but its design, thoughtfully created with symbolism throughout, promotes healing and wellness for current service members.



The archway symbolizes strength & support, lightness & openness within density, as well as a threshold through which one passes to enter another kind of time and space, and includes the names of fallen Navy EOD operators and Navy Divers.



The innermost pillars feature bronzed relief statues created by Josh King, the brother of a Navy EOD veteran. The outer pillars include the EOD master technician badge and the master diver badge.



The plinths along the walking path will contain plaques detailing the history and evolution of Navy Special Operations, spanning from WWII to present.



“This memorial stands as a perpetual reminder of the debt that we owe to our teammates,” said Andros. “It will inspire future generations to embrace the spirit of service and sacrifice, and it will always serve as a beacon of hope, a testament to the enduring power of patriotism, and a symbol of our unwavering gratitude to those who have served and sacrificed sacrifice for our nation.”



The ceremony closed with a reading of the names of the fallen, followed by a wreath laying, playing of taps, and a 21-gun salute, in honor of their ultimate sacrifice and the continued sacrifices of the families they left behind.



Lieutenant Commander (ret.) Henry Thrift, a retired EOD officer who attended the ceremony, spoke after the ceremony about the importance of the memorial to the Special Operations community.



“The memorial is the anchor that keeps us steady. It allows us to remember our brothers who carried us, and helps us prepare for what comes next,” said Thrift. “In this tight knit community, almost all of us knew so many of the warriors on that wall. I remember their smiles, their jokes, how tough they were, how vulnerable they were, and how much it hurt to lose them. It grounds you. We’re humans. Our job is inherently dangerous.”



Thift continued, “No matter the conflict, the end state is to keep everyone safe. As special operators, we are putting a blanket of safety over the community and the world. We have learned lessons in blood, and we move forward by keeping everyone safer.”



Thrift is the president of the Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Association (NEODA). NEODA sponsored the reception after the ceremony, where past and present special operations members, friends, and family gathered to share stories and memories of those on the wall.



“Heroes never die if we speak their names,” said Flanigan. “If you knew them, tell their stories. If you didn't know them, talk to people did. Let their let their memory live on, especially when you come to this place. I hope that everyone in this community will use this memorial for retirement ceremonies, for award ceremonies, for promotions. Make good memories here, and those named on the wall will be here with us.”



Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 (EODGRU 2) is a critical component of NECC that clears explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas, employs advanced tactics and technologies to exploit and secure the undersea domain for freedom of maneuver, builds and fosters relationships with trusted partners, and protects the nation from explosive threats.



For the full collection of photos from the ceremony, and additional news about U.S. Navy EOD, visit https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/EODG-2.

