Wilds Bend site benefits from bank stabilization project

The St. Paul District recently completed a bank stabilization project at Wilds Bend, near Fountain City, Wisconsin, in Pool 5A of the Mississippi River. Wilds Bend is a dredged material, or river sand, temporary storage site.



This approximately $350,000 project was funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, commonly known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. “The site is within the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge and is managed by the Fish and Wildlife Service in coordination with the Corps of Engineers and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Interagency coordination was essential to bringing this project to fruition, and it will provide navigation and environmental benefits for decades to come,” said Anthony Levine, technical lead.



The project included grading the slopes of the site and creating a sand berm and sand bench, as well as installing riprap vanes to mitigate further erosion. Vegetation establishment and willow planting is expected to occur in 2025. “The river side of the site loses sand into the river due to erosion. This project helps stabilize the bank to reduce that erosion,” said Ben Nelson, project manager.



Each year, about 1 million cubic yards of sand is dredged from the Upper Mississippi River to maintain the 9-foot navigation channel. “That’s enough sand to fill either Lambeau Field or U.S. Bank Stadium or a line of standard size dump trucks from Wabasha to Chicago” said Dan DeVaney, placement site manager. That material can be used for beneficial habitat restoration projects, beaches and highways.



