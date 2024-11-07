Altus AFB first sergeants: leading with discipline, mentorship, and compassion

U.S. Air Force First sergeants, also known as “first shirts,” are leaders who advise commanders on a wide spectrum of issues, from the health and well-being of Airmen to their professional development, morale, and career progression. Their primary mission is taking care of Airmen.



For Master Sgt. Andres Posada, 97th Security Forces Squadron acting first sergeant, the path to becoming a first sergeant began early on.



“I grew up in Colombia and attended a military school there, which gave me a strong foundation in discipline and leadership,” said Posada. “I moved to Florida at the age of fifteen and learned English. It was a challenging but rewarding experience that taught me resilience and adaptability. Joining the Air Force was a natural fit for me, as I wanted to serve my new country and continue my military career.”



As a first sergeant, Posada embodies the standards he expects from his team and the discipline he instills.



“The first sergeant is someone to look to for standards and discipline,” said Posada. “About two years ago, I raised my hand to go to the First Sergeant Symposium, which allows you to become an additional duty first sergeant,” said Posada. “Being selected to serve as an acting first sergeant was a very impactful experience that allowed me to mentor my team in a new and meaningful way.”



A first sergeant’s role can be unpredictable, from helping Airmen through tough days to celebrating their successes.



“As a first sergeant, you never really know what to expect,” said Daniel Bagwell, 97th Civil Engineer Squadron first sergeant. “It’s nice to be able to help people when they’re having a bad day, but at the same time, you could be celebrating someone’s best day. Being able to connect people with resources and help them through situations is by far the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done.”



Bagwell recounted an Airmen from a previous base who was struggling financially that he was able to assist.



“I had an Airman who had somehow gotten behind on their rent payment, and he was afraid to tell anyone because he was embarrassed,” he said. “It had gotten so bad that he received an eviction notice. When he finally came forward for help, we were able to get him assistance through military programs and build a budget for him so he could live within his means. There are no words to describe how rewarding it is to see that I made an impact on someone; not just their military career, but their life.”



Posada emphasized the active and vital role “first shirts” play in taking care of Airmen.



“The fact that I’ve had members come to me with problems and walk away without them is a reward in and of itself,” he said.

