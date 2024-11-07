1st Mission Support Command Honors Veterans in Caguas

Courtesy Photo | Col. Jose R. Ruiz, Chief of Staff of the 1st MSC; Mr. Luis Soto, Civilian Aide to the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Col. Jose R. Ruiz, Chief of Staff of the 1st MSC; Mr. Luis Soto, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army; Mr. Julio Aponte, 1st MSC Command Executive Officer; Capt. Jose Melendez, Secretary of the General Staff; and Hon. William Miranda-Torres, Mayor of Caguas; Brig. Gen. (Retired) Marta Carcana, were among the attendees of the Veterans Opening Event. see less | View Image Page

Caguas, PR – On November 1, 2024, members of the 1st Mission Support Command (MSC) Command Group joined veterans and community leaders at the Veterans Opening event held at Centro de Bellas Artes de Caguas. This event served as a powerful tribute to the bravery and dedication of the men and women who have served the nation, underscoring the deep respect and support that the 1st MSC holds for its veterans.



Leading the delegation was Colonel Jose R. Ruiz, Chief of Staff of the 1st MSC, whose steadfast commitment to supporting veterans continues to inspire many. Accompanying him were key figures such as Luis Soto, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army; Julio Aponte, Command Executive Officer; and Captain Jose Melendez, Secretary of the General Staff, each present to honor those who have served and sacrificed.



The Command Group extended their heartfelt thanks to Caguas Mayor William Miranda-Torres for hosting this impactful event. The guest speaker, Brigadier General (Retired) Marta Carcana, shared words that resonated deeply with the audience, highlighting the enduring legacy and strength of Puerto Rican veterans. Special recognition was also given to Mr. Agustin Montanez, representing the Office of the Puerto Rico Veterans Procurer, for his dedication to veteran advocacy.



Through their participation, the 1st MSC reaffirms its commitment to both veterans and the community they proudly serve. This event stands as a testament to the bond between military service members and the Puerto Rican community, honoring those who have served and supporting those who continue to protect our nation’s values.