SMDC team launches Black Dagger Zombie during test

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – A U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command Technical Center team’s low-cost target served as a search track to test the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor system.



A Black Dagger Zombie missile target, designed to fly a ballistic flight path and demonstrate defensive protection capability, launched from Fort Wingate, New Mexico, into White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, Nov. 2.



Justin Novak, Target Test director for the mission, said the system under test required a threat representative, high performance, Black Dagger Zombie strategic missile target. He added the launch verified that the system under test could perform as designed against a strategic missile threat.



“The target launched within the required timeframe and presented a representative strategic missile threat environment to the system under test,” Novak said. “Launching targets is a team effort, and we are fortunate to have a proficient and dedicated team that consistently delivers healthy targets to the systems under test.”



Novak said the test and evaluation of missile defense systems against strategic missile threats builds confidence that these systems will perform as designed to ensure the safety and security of the U.S. and allied partners.



“Testing these systems with realistic strategic missile targets not only contributes to winning the current fight – it stops future battles from occurring by demonstrating that their weaponry will be ineffective against our defenses,” Novak said. “This increases confidence in our armed forces and allied nations to conduct operations at a time and place of our choosing.”



Olivia Miller, who served as pad chief for the LTZ-2 mission, maneuvered the launcher to its nominal launch angle and elevation as well as made any necessary adjustments due to changing winds.



“This mission was very successful,” Miller said. “We flew a nominal trajectory, and the program under test tracked, identified and intercepted our target. This mission was a crucial step in validating LTAMDS radar performance and brings them one step closer to getting systems out in the field.”



Miller said the LTZ-2 mission was particularly special.



“This was the first Black Dagger to be launched from Fort Wingate since 2022, so everyone worked exceptionally hard to ensure we had a successful return to flight,” Miller said. “Additionally, this was the first mission launched from our Fixed Target Launcher, which was installed and certified throughout 2023. Seeing a clean launch followed by a successful intercept was the perfect culmination of the years of work dedicated to this mission.



“So many entities have to work together seamlessly to launch one of these targets,” she added. “Every launch I participate in, I learn a little bit more about everyone’s roles before and during countdown. I’m continually blown away by the talent and experience we have in this program, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to learn from my teammates.”



Stephanie Chrisley, mission assistant test director, said Fort Wingate has a dedicated team that makes sure USASMDC’s team had everything they needed.



“They always take exceptional care of us,” Chrisley said. “We appreciate the Fort Wingate and White Sands Missile Range’s teams that work together to make everything happen.”



“The Zombie program provides low-cost target solutions to the warfighter to support all training requirements,” Chrisley said. “These missions allow us to exercise our equipment and train our people in a variety of conditions. Missions such as these allow us to reinforce our ever-ready stance.



“The Targets Team has been working toward this launch for a long time and demonstrated great teamwork to make this a success,” she added. “It was phenomenal to be back on console as the assistant test director, and I look forward to our next mission.”