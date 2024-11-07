From wrenches to world stage: RIA-JMTC's Tanner Whipple conquers International Six Days Enduro

Photo By Kendall Swank | Army Civilian Tanner Whipple of Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology...... read more read more Photo By Kendall Swank | Army Civilian Tanner Whipple of Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center recently showcased his exceptional skills at the International Six Days Enduro in Spain, earning his third Gold Medal. As a dedicated machine repairman by day and passionate enduro racer by night, Tanner's mechanical prowess and unwavering determination have propelled him to international acclaim. His achievements exemplify the spirit of 'Be All You Can Be,' demonstrating how his role as an Army Civilian empowers his success on the global racing stage. Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center develops, manufactures and delivers readiness solutions through conventional and advanced manufacturing processes for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems globally. see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – Hidden within the Maintenance Division of Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center is a world-class athlete who, when not ensuring the smooth operation of machinery, is conquering grueling off-road terrains on his dirt bike.



"I started racing when I was four," Tanner Whipple, RIA-JMTC machine repairer and professional racer said. "My dad was into it with all of his friends, so I was kind of just born into a racing family.”



Whipple is an Army Civilian who embodies the spirit of "Be All You Can Be." By day, he is a dedicated government employee, but beyond his duties, he transforms into an internationally acclaimed enduro racer, dominating the world's most challenging outdoor courses. In 2024, from October 14th to 19th, he was representing the United States and making his mark on the global stage at the International Six Days Enduro sanctioned by the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme in Galicia, Spain.



"In 2019, I went to my first ISDE event in Portugal,” Whipple recalled. "In 2020, they didn’t have it because of COVID. In 2021, I went to Italy for the same event, and in 2022 I qualified, but the start date was my son’s due date. So, I missed out on that one and didn’t quality in 2023. But I’ve been able to go three times, and each time I’ve gotten gold medals.”



The event is the world's most prestigious off-road racing event. Competitors must navigate a set route at a set pace over six days, covering more than 1,000 miles. Riders are responsible for their own machine maintenance, with strict rules governing when and how they can work on their bikes. Each day ends with a 15-minute window for small repairs like tire changes, oil changes and air filter replacements before the bike is impounded until the next morning.



"No one is allowed to touch your bike, so something as simple as my dad putting his hand on the bike would disqualify me from the race," Whipple said. "That’s the cool thing about this event. It’s really man and machine versus the miles you’re riding over six days of racing.”



During the 2024 event, Whipple’s team experienced a number of mechanical issues. Despite those difficulties, his individual performance was stellar. He placed 6th in his class and 41st overall out of nearly 500 competitors from 18 different countries. Back at RIA-JMTC, the 23-year-old’s skills as a racer and mechanic bring significant value to the maintenance team. His grit and determination on the track translate into his work ethic at the Arsenal.



"At RIA-JMTC, there are a lot bigger machines,” Whipple said. "What I find cool about working here is you can work on a little sandblaster or a computer numerical control machine the size of your house. Working on a dirt bike is a lot of smaller components, so it somewhat correlates with the stuff I do here.”



Whipple's achievements are a testament to his skill, dedication and the support he receives both at home and at RIA-JMTC. As he continues to make waves in the international enduro scene, his colleagues at RIA-JMTC couldn't be prouder.



"Tanner's dedication and expertise are invaluable to our team," said Col. David Guida, RIA-JMTC commander. "His achievements on the world stage are a testament to the excellence we strive for here at RIA-JMTC."



As the ISDE continues to traverse the globe, so too will Tanner Whipple, carrying the RIA-JMTC spirit with him as he conquers new terrains and brings home more victories. His story serves as an inspiration to his colleagues and to aspiring athletes everywhere, proving that with passion, dedication and the right support, one can truly go the distance.



"Tanner's story is an inspiration to all of us," Guida said. "He shows us that with passion, dedication, and the right support, we can achieve great things. We're proud to have him as part of the RIA-JMTC team, providing high-quality and on-time readiness for our Warfighters while modernizing for the next fight."