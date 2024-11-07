San Francisco Fleet Week 2024: Showcasing the Navy and Inspiring Future Sailors

San Francisco, CA – San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) concluded this past Monday, marking a remarkable event that showcased the best of the Navy while providing unparalleled recruitment opportunities. This year’s fleet week was notable not only for its engaging activities, but also for its innovative initiatives aimed at connecting with future Sailors.



One of the standout features of this year’s fleet week was the future Sailor ship tour program. In a groundbreaking move, Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Golden Gate coordinated transportation to bring over 200 future Sailors from the delayed entry program (DEP) to Pier 30/32 for tours of USS Tripoli. This initiative was the first of its kind for NTAG Golden Gate and has set a new standard for future fleet week events across the nation.



The response from future Sailors was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing excitement and appreciation for the opportunity to step aboard a naval vessel and gain firsthand experience of life in the Navy. This innovative approach not only enhances recruitment efforts, but also fosters a deeper connection between the Navy and potential recruits.



A Week of Engaging Activities

Throughout fleet week, NTAG Golden Gate team played a pivotal role in various activities that captured the interest of attendees. The newly launched “Strike Group” virtual reality experience attracted many visitors, providing an immersive and interactive way to engage with the Navy’s mission and capabilities. High school activities at Ponderosa, Mesa Verde, Chico, and Rosemont further expanded outreach efforts, introducing students to the myriad opportunities within the Navy.



The Marina Green Exposition, which ran from Friday to Sunday, showcased two of the three surface action groups from the strike group. This massive presence drew large crowds, and the professionalism and enthusiasm of the NTAG Golden Gate team left a lasting impression on visitors.



Additionally, the inaugural “Fleet Fest” at Pier 30/32 offered live entertainment and interactions with Navy personnel, ensuring that those waiting for ship tours were engaged and entertained. Other events, including eSports competitions, “Hoops with the Troops,” and performances by the Navy Band Southwest, highlighted the Navy's commitment to community engagement and outreach.



A Collective Effort

The success of this year’s fleet week is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire NTAG Golden Gate team. Commanding officer Commander Michael O. Molloy expressed his pride in the team's performance, stating that the enthusiasm and professionalism of the "Golden Dragons” were recognized by all who interacted with them, including senior Navy officials and social media influencers.



As we reflect on this year’s fleet week, it’s clear that NTAG Golden Gate has not only set an example for future events, but also reinforced the Navy's commitment to recruiting the next generation of Sailors. With innovative programs like the future Sailor ship tours and engaging community activities, the Navy continues to inspire and attract young talent to serve.



Looking Ahead

As we look forward to future initiatives and recruitment efforts, the foundation laid during SFFW 2024 will undoubtedly contribute to the Navy’s ongoing mission. The Golden Dragons are poised to continue leading the way in innovative recruitment strategies, ensuring that the Navy remains a strong and diverse force ready to meet the challenges of tomorrow.

“The TEAM – The MISSION – The WAY!”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.21.2024 Date Posted: 11.08.2024 Story ID: 484949 Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US