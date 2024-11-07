Holiday Stress Has Arrived

Behavioral Health personnel are ready to help with holiday stress, aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, this season.

“With the holiday seasons approaching, holiday stress can often take a toll on individuals,” said Michelle Adams, BH office manager, Family Advocacy Program prevention and Education specialist, and victim advocate. “Holidays can be stressful due to expectations, travel, and having additional family and friends around during the holidays. It can place a financial burden on some, or the thought of socializing can be overwhelming. There is also the pressure of commercialism, the extra sweets and food that might be tempting. In some cases people may have to plan between multiple gatherings, and much more.”

The “holiday blues” are something that a lot of people experience, as well, she explained.

“This may especially be the case if there is loss of a loved one and they are not here to share the holiday experience,” Adams said. “The blues may also be caused by being away from loved ones, especially if deployed.”

In some cases, individuals may also be dealing with some form of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, per Adams. She also indicated that stress can impact all aspects of life.

“Stress can be impactful to the health physically, and mentally,” Adams said. “People might be forgetting things, or they may have headaches, or they may experience things such as fatigue, upset stomach or nausea, confusion or poor concentration, etc.”

The Family Advocacy Program is here to help!

“The FAP offers a Holiday Stress Management course during the holiday seasons that you can take advantage of. We also have an 8-week Warrior Maintenance Stress Management course to take advantage of,” she said.

The Holiday Stress Management course will be held November 14, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the base library located at McTureous Hall, building 218. The next course will be offered December 5, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the same location.

“They can register by calling 760-577-6533,” Adams said. “People can also sign up any time for the WMSM classes and we will work with your schedule individually, or as a whole department.”

Adams also suggests that everyone makes time for self-care during the holiday season!

“You can do this in many ways from mindfulness and mediation, staying active with volunteering and getting outdoors, deep breathing, getting enough sleep and more!”

If you, or someone you know, is experiencing holiday blues, or additional stress, reach out for support. You are not alone.

