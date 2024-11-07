DLA director talks transformation, telework, technology at Aviation Town Hall

Photo By Nicholas Pilch | Kevin Hart, a contracting student trainee (intern) in the Procurement Process Support...... read more read more Photo By Nicholas Pilch | Kevin Hart, a contracting student trainee (intern) in the Procurement Process Support Directorate, asks a question about data scientists and engineers during the DLA Aviation Town Hall Nov. 5 at the Frank B. Lott Conference Center on Defense Supply Center Richmond. (Photo by Nicholas Pilch) see less | View Image Page

RICHMOND, Va. -- The director of Defense Logistics Agency touched on several topics and answered questions from the DLA Aviation workforce during a town hall Tuesday on Defense Supply Center Richmond in Virginia.



DLA Director Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly recognized the accomplishments of four DLA Aviation employees, discussed core values and new training opportunities and reviewed the importance of the DLA Strategic Plan with a packed house of DLA Aviation employees.



The five-year plan charts how the agency can remain responsive to warfighters’ needs in a contested logistics environment.



“Our warfighters are going to be operating differently,” Simerly said. “That means we have to operate differently. We have to think differently about the challenges of the warfighter; we have to act in ways that generate better readiness and resilience. We have to operate at the speed of war and be able to achieve decision advantage over our adversaries.”



Simerly also discussed new training opportunities available to the workforce, including a training program designed to help employees develop their data acumen.



Readiness



A panel that included Simerly, Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Alvin Dyer, DLA senior enlisted leader, Air Force Brig. Gen. Chad Ellsworth DLA Aviation commander, and Cathy Contreras, DLA Aviation acting deputy commander, spent the second half of the town hall answering questions from the workforce.



Simerly responded to the first question about whether the agency should start prioritizing some weapons systems over others so the agency will have the parts in place in one to two years.



“The short answer is yes, it is advisable,” Simerly said. “We’re really in an era where we know we have some constraints on resources. I don't see any large increase in physical resources to our mission set in the near term, so that means we have to think better, and we have to ruthlessly prioritize our mission sets. We have to adjust our priorities to match the service priorities, not only from a weapon systems management standpoint but also talk to our leaders in the combatant commands about the way the weapon systems are going to be employed in that fight.”



Artificial Intelligence



Simerly’s earlier comments on data acumen and the agency’s need for better data applications led to a further discussion on artificial intelligence and when DLA Aviation will have access to those tools, given its rise in the commercial sector.



Simerly said that within the coming months, DLA should have an AI generative tool available that will allow employees to do a search in their browsers.



“You’re going to see quite a few things emerge in the near term that will be available for you to use,” Simerly said. “I can say DLA is moving out very aggressively with artificial intelligence, and we understand the commercial applications being used and certainly see the benefit for us of using those tools.”



Telework



Simerly also responded to a question about the telework policy and why it is uniform across the DLA enterprise when forward sites have different customers and circumstances.



“We really did that so we could standardize across the enterprise so (that) we wouldn't have ‘have and have nots,’ or, you know, some sense of comparative advantage from others if we weren't applying it in a uniform way,” Simerly said. “We know that there might be some cost to that in terms of opportunities to engage with partners … I would remind you that in the policy right now, there is flexibility in there, so there are some opportunities to do things on an acceptable basis that don’t align with the Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday policy.”



Retention and Training



In a discussion about what DLA Aviation can do to make itself competitive and retain employees that are thinking about leaving or being recruited by other federal agencies, the DLA director said that the agency wants to do more to retain people and is looking at developmental opportunities and ways to invest in people.