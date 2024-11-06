51st OSS partners with experts to develop communication transmitter

Photo By Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter | U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. James Samuel Jr., 51st Operations Support Squadron air...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter | U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. James Samuel Jr., 51st Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, trains a coworker to direct inbound aircraft during Beverly Herd 25-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 29, 2024. Air traffic controllers at the 51st Fighter Wing donned full mission oriented protective posture gear while conducting live air traffic operations. The earpieces and speakerphones used were an innovative stopgap to help air traffic controllers support uninterrupted combat airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter) see less | View Image Page

The 51st Operations Support Squadron has partnered with technical experts to develop a communication device more suitable for use by air traffic controllers during contingency operations.



The unit recently tested the functionality and effectiveness of two devices: a speaker and microphone split-configuration while wearing mission oriented protective posture gear during a local readiness exercise, Beverly Herd 25-1. Under the current Air Force regulations, air traffic controllers are not required to wear MOPP gear while directing live air operations during exercises.



During BH 25-1, base personnel demonstrated their ability to navigate various attack scenarios while launching and recovering aircraft during 24-hour flying operations.



“In this exercise, we’ve been using two devices to help us communicate with pilots, where we typically only use one,” explained U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Chaz Lutz, 51st OSS air traffic controller. “When we MOPP up, we use a splitter to connect a microphone and place it in front of our M-50 gas mask so the pilots can hear us.”



“This is our interim solution while we work with the University of Oklahoma and the Air Force Flight Standards Agency to create a more high-tech solution,” explained U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Sara Fitzpatrick, 51st OSS chief air traffic controller. “We’re hoping for a solution that’s as high-tech as what the pilots use in the cockpit.”



During the exercise, the 51st OSS provided data and feedback to help create a transmitter that generates effective air-to-ground and ground-to-air communications for air traffic controllers.



“The first time I directed air traffic at Osan was in MOPP 4 and it was difficult but I’m getting better at it,” expressed U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Naomi Trejo, 51st OSS air traffic controller. “It’s definitely much easier for me to do my job while in full MOPP gear now.”



With the help of industry experts, the 51st OSS air traffic control tower hopes to have a viable, sustainable, and effective communication device allowing continued operations in a contaminated environment.



The air traffic controllers assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing are setting the foundation for a career field wide solution to Force protection, member readiness, and sustained combat airpower in the face of Great Power Competition.