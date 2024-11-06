104th Fighter Wing holds Ribbon Cutting ceremony for Minuteman Gate

Photo By Jerry Hewitt | Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey cuts the ceremonial ribbon during the 104th...... read more read more Photo By Jerry Hewitt | Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey cuts the ceremonial ribbon during the 104th Fighter Wing's Minuteman Gate ribbon cutting ceremony, Thursday, November 7, 2024, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Massachusetts. Col. David 'Moon' Halasi-Kun, 104FW Commander, details the impact of the new Minuteman Gate through its ability to provide the 104FW with additional security as the installation prepares for conversion to the F-35. "This project was accomplished through the collaboration and commitment from the city of Westfield and the Barnes Airport commission," said Halasi-Kun. "The opening of this gate is the first of many steps preparing this installation for the arrival and operation of the fifth generation F-35 aircraft." (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Jay Hewitt) see less | View Image Page

BARNES AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WESTFIELD, Mass. – With the snip of a ribbon and applause from community leaders, the 104th Fighter Wing marked a new chapter at Barnes Air National Guard Base on Nov. 7, 2024, by unveiling the Minuteman Gate — a critical upgrade in security and infrastructure as the Wing prepares for conversion to the F-35 aircraft.



Col. Michael 'Shot' Glass, Operations Group Commander for the 104th Fighter Wing, presided over the ceremony, joined by an impressive lineup of speakers, including Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, Congressman Richard Neal, Westfield Mayor Michael McCabe, and Maj. Gen. Gary W. Keefe, Adjutant General of the Massachusetts National Guard.



“Massachusetts has a long, proud military tradition, and being the birthplace of the National Guard is part of our DNA,” said Governor Healey. “I’m thrilled to join the 104th Fighter Wing in celebrating this milestone. The new gate brings us closer to welcoming the F-35A and strengthens security for this base and the entire community.”



Construction on the project began in November 2023 with an investment of $6.7 million, marking a key milestone in the wing’s upcoming conversion to the F-35A. The new facility represents a pivotal step forward, delivering essential infrastructure to support the advanced capabilities of the F-35A and aligning with the wing’s modernization goals to enhance future mission readiness.



Congressman Neal shared the excitement of unveiling the new Minuteman Gate, highlighting the gate’s role in preparing Barnes for the arrival of F-35A aircraft, cementing its position as a vital asset to the region. “This new gate is a testament to our commitment to keep Barnes thriving here in western Massachusetts. The F-35A transition ensures Barnes will remain a cornerstone of national defense and local pride for generations,” said Neal.



Westfield Mayor Michael McCabe also emphasized the local impact. “Our partnership with the 104th Fighter Wing and the Massachusetts National Guard has always been a point of pride for Westfield,” said McCabe. “The Minuteman Gate is more than just an entryway – it represents enhanced protection and preparation for the future.”



Maj. Gen. Keefe spoke to the broader mission of the 104th Fighter Wing, connecting local infrastructure improvements to national security. “This new entry point is a critical component as we prepare to welcome the F-35A. It’s all about safeguarding the Northeast and supporting our global missions,” said Keefe.



Col. David 'Moon' Halasi-Kun, 104th Fighter Wing Commander, credited the city of Westfield and the Barnes Airport Commission for their collaboration on the project. “We couldn’t have achieved this milestone without the support of our community partners,” said Halasi-Kun. “This gate is the first of many steps in preparing for the arrival of the F-35, and we’re honored to share this journey with our neighbors.”



The Minuteman Gate, which broke ground in November 2023, is the first of several infrastructure upgrades as Barnes Air National Guard Base transitions to a new generation of air power. The gate not only boosts security but also symbolizes the close bond between the base and the Westfield community.