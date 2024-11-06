84th Engineer Battalion holds change of responsibility ceremony

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – After nearly three years as the senior enlisted leader for the 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Command Sgt. Maj. Tyler A. Dodd relinquished responsibility of the “Never Daunted” battalion to Command Sgt. Maj. Richard A. Barajas on Hamilton Field, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Nov. 7, 2024.



Dodd assumed his position in January 2022 and partnered alongside three different battalion commanders throughout his tenure.



During his remarks, he immediately thanked his family for their unwavering support, the leaders who empowered him, and the numerous relationships he fostered throughout his time in position.



“I love getting to be your dad,” said Dodd. “In the Army we teach, train and talk about resilience and being able to overcome adversity. These kids right here are the epitome of resilience.”



Dodd also poked fun at himself as he indicated why he believed the Army selected him for his next assignment.



“While I am honored to have been selected to be the garrison CSM, make no mistake, I know the Army selected me for the position because Fort Leonard Wood needs Jen, not Tyler.”



Dodd’s next assignment is the garrison command sergeant major at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, the home of Army engineering.



The commander of the 84th Engineer Battalion, Lt. Col. ChaTom Warren, presided over the ceremony with friends, family, and leaders across the 8th Theater Sustainment Command in attendance, which included the 8th TSC command team, Maj. Gen. Gavin Gardner and Command Sgt. Major Brian Morrison.



“We sincerely thank CSM Dodd and his family for service with the 84th and 130th, and wish them all the best in the future,” said Warren during his remarks. “Thank you for being a great leader and battle buddy; you will be missed, and it was an honor to serve with you.”



After lauding Dodd for his accomplishments over the past 30-plus months, Warren welcomed Barajas and his family back to Hawaii.



“As we wish CSM Dodd farewell, we are gaining another great leader in CSM Barajas. We welcome you back to the island and to our ohana and we look forward to what the future holds.”



Barajas arrives to Schofield Barracks from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, where he served as the operations sergeant major for 2nd battalion, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division.



Barajas kept his remarks succinct as he thanked Dodd, the leaders who entrusted him, his family, and addressed the Soldiers in formation.



“To the Never Daunted Soldiers, I am here for you,” said Barajas. “My primary mission is to serve you. To Ensure that you have the resources, training, and support needed to excel in your duties and to be ready for any mission, anywhere.”



Upon the conclusion of the ceremony, both Dodd and Barajas, alongside their families, were congratulated by the guests in attendance as they were draped in colorful lei, a longstanding Hawaiian tradition the Army has adopted.

