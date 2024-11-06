Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE-Albuquerque District, Southern Sandoval County Flood Control Authority sign Project Partnership Agreement to protect Rio Grande water

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Story by Elizabeth Lockyear 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Albuquerque District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Albuquerque District signed a Project Partnership Agreement with the Southern Sandoval County Flood Control Authority to provide federal support for a project in Rio Rancho, N.M., designed to protect Rio Grande water.

    Lt. Col. Matthew Miller, commander, USACE-Albuquerque District, and Dave Gatterman, executive engineer, SSCFCA, signed the agreement for the Middle Venada Arroyo Water Arroyo Quality Facility at the SSCAFCA office in Rio Rancho, Oct. 8, 2024.

    The project will remove floatable debris and sediment from urban stormwater flows. Sediment reduction will not only prevent urban runoff pollutants in sediment from reaching the river but will also allow for better downstream hydraulics by limiting sediment accumulation in the Lower Venada.

    The project is expected to begin construction in January 2025, and to be completed in June 2025.

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
