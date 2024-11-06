The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Albuquerque District signed a Project Partnership Agreement with the Southern Sandoval County Flood Control Authority to provide federal support for a project in Rio Rancho, N.M., designed to protect Rio Grande water.



Lt. Col. Matthew Miller, commander, USACE-Albuquerque District, and Dave Gatterman, executive engineer, SSCFCA, signed the agreement for the Middle Venada Arroyo Water Arroyo Quality Facility at the SSCAFCA office in Rio Rancho, Oct. 8, 2024.



The project will remove floatable debris and sediment from urban stormwater flows. Sediment reduction will not only prevent urban runoff pollutants in sediment from reaching the river but will also allow for better downstream hydraulics by limiting sediment accumulation in the Lower Venada.



The project is expected to begin construction in January 2025, and to be completed in June 2025.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.10.2024 Date Posted: 11.07.2024 18:53 Story ID: 484904 Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US Hometown: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US Hometown: RIO RANCHO, NEW MEXICO, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE-Albuquerque District, Southern Sandoval County Flood Control Authority sign Project Partnership Agreement to protect Rio Grande water, by Elizabeth Lockyear, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.