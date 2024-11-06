STARCOM hosts inaugural Partnership Days to advance Guardian education

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Space Force Col. Kirk Johnson offers a briefing titled, “Partnering Success...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Space Force Col. Kirk Johnson offers a briefing titled, “Partnering Success Stories” at the Space Training and Readiness Command Partnership Days event in Reston, Va., Oct 31, 2024. The gathering welcomed industry and academia participation and provided opportunities for organizations to present concepts on training and course offerings that could benefit the future of the Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andy Morataya) see less | View Image Page

Space Training and Readiness Command held its inaugural Partnership Days in Reston, Virginia on Oct. 31 – Nov. 1, bringing together leaders, educators, and innovators from academic institutions and the space-related private sector. These key players joined Space Force education leaders to explore future avenues for supporting Guardian development.



The conference aimed to establish and strengthen connections while providing a platform for industry and academia to present innovative ideas for potential education and training pathways to STARCOM leaders. This effort focuses on piloting new education and training programs that would offer enlisted, officer, and civilian Guardians diverse opportunities to expand and deepen their knowledge in space, cyber, and intelligence-related specialties.



By cultivating partnerships with world-class academic and industry organizations, STARCOM seeks to leverage emerging technologies, alongside leadership and management programs, to further develop Guardians into versatile space warfighters capable of prevailing against an aggressive adversary’s strategy, operational concepts, and tactics.



“I have a goal for STARCOM, and the Space Force more broadly — to educate Guardians in all new ways,” said U.S. Space Force Maj. Gen. Timothy Sejba, commander of STARCOM.



A number of the conference attendees represented the U.S. Space Force’s University Partnership Program (UPP). Since its inception in August 2021, the UPP forged strategic partnerships with select higher education institutions to help recruit, educate, and develop military and civilian Guardians. The UPP provides pathways for advanced academic degrees, STEM scholarships, and cutting-edge research for university students and ROTC cadets. However, the Space Force is now looking to add specific courses, experiences and programs that go beyond current offerings. Desired additions include certificate programs, technical training, leadership and management courses, guest lectures, and other educational opportunities to advance Guardian knowledge.



“The idea is to match what we currently offer through our established curriculum with Air University and other programs, like Johns Hopkins, with more academic institutions to expand our continuum of education for our Guardian workforce,” Sejba said. “I want to use that partnership as the inspiration for other creative ways to educate our Guardians.”



In 2023, the Space Force partnered with Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) to launch a tailored, in-residence Intermediate and Senior Level Education (ILE/SLE) program for Guardian officers. This yearlong program provides a unique and collaborative learning environment to better equip leaders who are well-versed in space-education and capable of taking on the challenges of the future in a rapidly evolving domain.



“STARCOM Partnership Days provides the Space Force the opportunity to highlight how we are growing as a service and our commitment to innovative workforce development,” said Katharine Kelley, the Deputy Chief of Space Operations for Human Capital. “By collaborating with industry and academic partners, as we have done with our University Partnership Program and Johns Hopkins, we are able to provide Guardians with access to best-in-class educational opportunities that expand their skills across the Continuum of Education. Together, we are building a sustainable pipeline of skilled Guardians, both military and civilian, ready to tackle emerging challenges.”



STARCOM is also exploring partnerships with space-focused industry organizations to offer immersive, hands-on experiences for Guardians. Similar to the U.S. Air Force’s Education With Industry (EWI) program, Guardians could be placed with companies to work alongside industry experts, gaining valuable insights, technical skills, and an understanding of management and leadership processes in the space sector.



“We must invest in top-tier education for space personnel, ensuring they can outthink and outperform our adversaries in modern warfare,” said U.S. Space Force Col. Bryan Dutcher, Delta 13 commander.



Delta 13 is charged with delivering USSF institutional Professional Military Education (PME), Professional Continuing Education (PCE), and Professional Partnership Education (PPE) programs to Guardians and specified joint and allied partners.



“By integrating the best ideas from space-related private industry and civilian academic institutions, our Guardian educational programs can keep pace with rapid technological advancements in the space and cyber domains, ensuring we’re prepared future Great Power conflicts involving near-peer competitors,” Dutcher said.



As STARCOM continues to expand its partnerships, industry and academic institutions interested in supporting Guardian development are encouraged to connect with STARCOM to explore potential collaboration opportunities. For more information on how to get involved, reach out to 13DOS.USSF.PartnershipDays@spaceforce.mil.