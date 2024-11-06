Legacy of Service: 62d AW Welcomes Veterans to JBLM

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. — On October 29, 2024, the 62d Airlift Wing welcomed 78 veterans and their families, including those from World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam, Operation Desert Storm, and more recent conflicts, for a day of reflection and recognition. The tour featured participants from organizations such as the Patriot Guard, American Red Cross, Patriot’s Landing, and Paws for Purple Hearts.



The day began at Patriot’s Landing, where guests were greeted with opening remarks by Syl Wiles, who emphasized the significance of honoring those who paved the way for future generations.



“It is imperative that we honor the legacy of all who have served,” she stated. “Their experiences, their commitment, their service laid the pathway for those who serve today.”



Following the ceremony, the veterans were transported to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., escorted by the Patriot Guard on motorcycles, honoring their service with a solemn procession.



At Hangar 4, veterans were given a tour of aircraft and facilities, providing them with a firsthand look at current operations. Airmen from the 62d Airlift Wing were on hand to share stories, answer questions, and demonstrate equipment, bridging the gap between past and present service members. Veterans and active-duty personnel alike had the chance to engage and learn from one another, highlighting shared experiences and the dedication that transcends generations.



Among the veterans in attendance was John Coucoules, a World War II veteran. Also present were veterans of the “Frozen Chosin” Korean War, who recounted their experiences, and Vietnam veterans, who reflected on their service.



“Our community is integral to our mission. These engagements provide us an opportunity to bridge the gap between our military and our local communities,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Sergio Anaya, 62d Airlift Wing commander. “It’s imperative to know our legacy and pay tribute to those who came before us—they are our history, our legacy.”



The event concluded with a shared meal, where veterans and Airmen continued conversations sparked throughout the day. As the veterans departed, the connections formed and the stories shared served as a powerful reminder of the enduring bond between those who serve and those who have served.



For the 62d Airlift Wing, honoring veterans was not only a tribute to their legacy but also a commitment to preserving their stories for generations to come. The day’s reflections and exchanges underscored the profound respect that today’s Airmen hold for the history, sacrifice, and resilience that these veterans embody.

