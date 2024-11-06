Check Out Your 2025 TRICARE Health Plan Costs

Photo By Sgt. Hector Tinoco | Family members and friends welcome home Indiana National Guard soldiers from 2nd...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Hector Tinoco | Family members and friends welcome home Indiana National Guard soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 134th Airborne Infantry Regiment in Indianapolis, Feb. 24, 2024. The soldiers returned home after being deployed in Kenya for approximately a year. U.S. Africa Command counters transnational threats and strengthens security forces to promote regional security, stability and prosperity. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Hector Tinoco) see less | View Image Page

With 2025 just around the corner, you may be starting to consider your family’s health needs for next year. There may be changes to your TRICARE health plan costs starting Jan. 1, 2025. Depending on your plan, these costs may include enrollment fees, premiums, cost-shares, and copayments.



Note: TRICARE costs may change each year based on the law, the federal cost of living adjustment, and the costs of healthcare services and prescription drugs.



“It’s important to get familiar with TRICARE costs for 2025, as it can help you make the best healthcare coverage decision for your family during TRICARE Open Season,” said Debra Fisher, health systems specialist, TRICARE Health Plan Policy and Programs, at the Defense Health Agency.



TRICARE Open Season is the annual period when anyone enrolled in or eligible for TRICARE Prime, US Family Health Plan, or TRICARE Select can make changes to their healthcare coverage. This year, open season begins Nov. 11 and ends Dec. 10. Changes you make during open season will take effect Jan. 1, 2025. Check out the TRICARE Newsroom article “TRICARE Enrollment Freeze and Scheduled milConnect and Beneficiary Web Enrollment Outage Beginning Oct. 25: What To Know” to understand some important dates as you review your plan this year.



Your beneficiary category and your beneficiary group determine the enrollment fees or premiums and out-of-pocket costs for your TRICARE plan. TRICARE beneficiaries fall into one of two groups:



Group A: Your or your sponsor’s initial enlistment or appointment began before Jan. 1, 2018.

Group B: Your or your sponsor’s initial enlistment or appointment began on or after Jan. 1, 2018.

If you’re enrolled in a premium-based health plan, follow TRICARE Select Group B deductibles and applicable copayments and cost-shares listed in the tables below. The premium-based health plans are:



TRICARE Reserve Select

TRICARE Retired Reserve

TRICARE Young Adult

Continued Health Care Benefit Program



IMPORTANT: If you’ll be living in the West Region on Jan. 1, 2025, you may need to provide your payment information to TriWest Healthcare Alliance, the incoming West Region contractor, by Dec. 31. You’ll need to do this if you pay for your TRICARE coverage via bank electronic funds transfer or credit or debit card, but not if you pay by military pay system allotment. Check out the TRICARE Newsroom article “Live in the West Region? Update Your TRICARE Payment Information With TriWest” for more information.



To view 2025 health plan costs, visit tricare.mil/costs.



It’s important to know that your TRICARE Pharmacy Program costs and TRICARE Dental Program costs won’t change on Jan. 1.



Current TRICARE pharmacy costs will stay the same through Dec. 31, 2025.



Current TDP premiums will stay the same through Feb. 28, 2025.

Want to review your costs for the current year? Go to 2024 costs. The 2025 TRICARE For Life costs will be posted early next year. Also, check out Cost Terms to learn about common healthcare terms and what they mean.



