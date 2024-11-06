Navy Region Hawaii N-Focus: Spotlight on Family Readiness Program (N91)

Photo By Melvin J Gonzalvo | The team at Navy Region Hawaii (NRH) Family Readiness Program (N91) poses for a...... read more read more Photo By Melvin J Gonzalvo | The team at Navy Region Hawaii (NRH) Family Readiness Program (N91) poses for a picture at the Military and Family Support Center on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Nov. 4, 2024. Family Readiness programs support mission readiness and strengthens resilience in service members and their families. The program also provides support services for Sailors and Navy families at 81 Fleet and Family Support Centers worldwide, and also supports civilian employees on a space available basis for its education and training programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo) see less | View Image Page

Family Readiness programs support mission readiness and strengthen resilience in service members and their families, while assisting commanders in planning for and responding to the needs of the Navy community. The program also provides support services for Sailors and Navy families at 81 Fleet and Family Support Centers worldwide, and also supports civilian employees on a space available basis for its education and training programs.



The Family Readiness program (N91) is one of more than 30 N codes at Commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH).



N codes are the operational backbone of a Navy command. Each N code functions as a department with a specific set of responsibilities and dedicated staff. Many N codes have sub-codes that oversee specific programs. The N code system was developed to provide a structure of the U.S. Navy for the chief of naval operations organization, which is typically illustrated in the command’s organizational chart.



Sallie Younger is the Family Readiness programs director for CNRH.



Family Readiness is a subordinate department under the N9 Fleet & Family Readiness program and is located off base at 4827 Bougainville Drive in the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Military and Family Support Center in the vicinity of the Moanalua Shopping Center.



The Family Readiness program aims to deliver services at the right time and in the right place. The organization relies on a comprehensive delivery of programs and services that include partnerships with Department of Defense entities and community-based organizations.



Services include resilience and life skills education, financial counseling, relocation assistance, new parent support, deployment support, clinical counseling, spouse employment, career and transition assistance, ombudsman and family readiness group training, and exceptional family member program.



“There are many special programs offered at N91 Navywide; however, Hawaii is slightly different,” said Regina Fivella, regional work and family life coordinator. “The CNRH regional program director has oversight over the Virtual Clinical Counseling program, Sailor Intercept for Life program, and Regional Special Education Liaison support.”



Fivella said that although these programs are provided throughout the Navy enterprise, Hawaii is unique as it not only extends to Hawaii families but also to families in Japan, Guam, Korea, Singapore and Diego Garcia.



“One of the newest initiatives we are proud of is the collaboration with the Native Hawaiian Hospitality Association (NaHHA) to provide Hawaiian cultural training to the military community,” Fivella added. “NaHHA will be providing Hawaiian cultural training during the JBPHH newcomer’s orientation and will be providing Hawaiian cultural workshops, which will offer a more interactive approach to learning in the hopes that active duty service members and their families build a better sense of community during their tour here in Hawaii.”



With its diverse workforce of professionals, the staff at the Family Readiness program consists of eight key roles that include the family and readiness director, regional suicide prevention coordinator, regional work and family life coordinator, SAPR (sexual assault prevention and response) program manager, SAPR deputy program manager and the regional EFMP (exceptional family member program) special education liaison.



The staff provides the command and the community with services in person, online, by telephone and on the MyNavy Family mobile app. They strive to anticipate change to meet the ongoing needs of the Navy, enhance Sailor and family resiliency, and decrease the stigma associated with the use of fleet and family support programs and services.



For more information about the various Family Readiness programs, call 808-474-1999 or visit Great Life Hawaii at https://jbphh.greatlifehawaii.com/support/military-family-support-center.