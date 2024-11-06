Fire(s) strong, in action

Photo By Monica Wood | Lt. Col. (Ret.) Brian D. Birdwell holds his Field Artillery Hall of Fame induction...... read more read more Photo By Monica Wood | Lt. Col. (Ret.) Brian D. Birdwell holds his Field Artillery Hall of Fame induction award, flanked by Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Brian McKiernan (L), President of the United States Field Artillery Association, and Ms. Rachal Smith (R), Executive Vice President of the United States Field Artillery Association, during the association’s induction dinner and ceremony held Nov. 2, 2024 in Lawton, Oklahoma. (Photo by Michael Whetston) see less | View Image Page

“Fires Strong, sir!” is how I am often greeted as I enter the post.



I appreciate it for what it is—the artillery version of Hooah that boasts of the capability we bring to the fight.



For me, it is a personal reminder of triumph over tragedy experienced by my good friend, Lt. Col. (Ret) Brian Birdwell, who just earlier this month was recognized by induction into the Field Artillery Hall of Fame.



A little background first. Birdwell was a comrade in arms with whom I served in 6th Battalion, 41st Field Artillery, including an all-expense paid trip to Southwest Asia for Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. Our battalion provided direct support artillery fires for the 2nd Squadron, 2nd Armored Cavalry Regiment, at the Battle of 73 Easting.



Years later, Birdwell, was working at the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001, when American Airlines Flight 77 slammed into the Pentagon, exploding in a ball of fire, yards from his office (https://www.army.mil/article/4826/911_survivor_returns_to_tell_story_of_hope). The linked article tells a graphic story of what happened but is probably best summed up by his own words.



"An 80-ton, 757 came through at 530 miles an hour with 3,000 pounds of jet fuel and I'm still here and the plane isn't," Birdwell said. "You don't' survive that because the Army made you tough. You survive it because the Lord's got something else in mind for you."



His spirituality is evident in both words and actions and is an important aspect of his strong will to recover. Not content to be satisfied with his own recovery, which included 39 surgeries over years of treatment, he sought ways to help others who had endured similar trauma.



He and his wife Mel, a woman of equally strong determination, faith, and good will, started a nonprofit organization, Face the Fire Ministries, that served and supported critical burn survivors and wounded service members.



“Mel and I chose to encourage and comfort our fellow Soldiers who had sustained some of the most agonizing injuries on behalf of the nation,” according to Birdwell. “It was our duty to not only comfort them but extend a profound thank you for responding to the nation's call.”



“During the 14 years we operated the ministry, we provided over $400,000 in gifts to Soldiers and civilians as well. Medical burn centers are very regional, and just like the Soldier who may have been stationed at Fort Drum has to be treated at Brooke Army Medical Center for burns, they are separated from family back at Fort Drum or for the family to join them in recovery, is a costly proposition besides the stress of watching your loved one endure the recovery from such injuries. Our gifts to Soldiers and civilians were to assist in deferring those costs.”



Birdwell continues his public service now as a state senator in Texas and reflects on how his military service has prepared him for his role as an elected official.



“The leadership lessons in uniform are the best preparation for service in elective office. Soldier welfare comes first, just as the rights of citizens come first. Balancing those concerns is the same as balancing mission first, people always.”



For me, Fires Strong translates to Fire Strong, a symbol of one Soldier’s triumph over tragedy, from being bloodied and on fire at the Pentagon to continuing his legacy of selfless service and personal courage in support of his constituents in Texas.



Finally, on this Veterans Day, I am reminded of his persevere and resilience demonstrated many years ago when he was quoted as saying, “To the terrorists, I win.”



Fire Strong, sir, Fire Strong.



(By Michael Whetston)