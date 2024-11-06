ASC employee draws on military experience, supports military spouse

Courtesy Photo | Soldier Tim Hood displays his stuffed “Froggie” in a CH-47 Chinook during his...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldier Tim Hood displays his stuffed “Froggie” in a CH-47 Chinook during his deployment to Afghanistan in 2013-2014. Hood now works in G6 (Information Management), U.S. Army Sustainment Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, as an information technology specialist. During this deployment, Hood said he kept Froggie safe, as Froggie kept him safe. Froggie was given to Hood during this deployment by a family friend. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC, Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – Veterans complement the federal workforce as Army Civilians through their knowledge, dedication, and loyalty to the nation. One Civilian who works at U.S. Army Sustainment Command is not only a veteran, but a military spouse.



With a background in Army information technology, Tim Hood brings a wealth of technical skills and discipline to his role as a Civilian information technology specialist. His experience in managing complex systems and providing critical support translates seamlessly to his responsibilities in G6 (Information Management), where he ensures smooth tech operations across the command.



“I handle all things with lifecycle replacement, which is managing and monitoring warranties of all the computer devices across the command,” said Hood, an Army veteran of nearly nine years. “I also provide technical support as needed across the command and staff as well, from printers to workstations.”



Hood also buys IT equipment for the command and is a hand receipt holder for the G6. A hand receipt holder is a someone who is responsible for specific government property. For example, Hood has been removing hard drives from ASC’s property list since he got here in June 2023.



“We found drives in a desk, that led to the discovery that we have had hard drives since 2014, so I have steadily been engaged in getting us caught up, so we ensure all data is secured and destroyed properly with documentation,” Hood said. “I have 100 left to do but with our embedded techs I will continue to assist as hand receipt holder doing computer turn ins.”



Hood is also in charge of lifecycle replacements hand receipts as well as the G6 hand receipt.



“I ensure that monitors and laptops are kept if still under warranty, that includes taking them from directorates if they no longer have a need for them so that I can find them a new home if you will,” Hood said. “Rough estimate for turn-ins I have done over 100 laptops, monitors and miscellaneous equipment each.”



Having IT equipment tracked and managed, especially with securing, removing, and destroying hard drives with the proper documentation, aides in the safeguarding of sensitive data, Hood explained.



This work is critical to ASC’s overall mission of providing Soldiers across the globe with the right equipment, at the right place and time, and in the right condition. It ensures the security and efficiency of the command’s information technology infrastructure.



“If no one performed this work, ASC could be at significant risks and inefficiencies, unsecured drives could lead to data breaches, jeopardizing sensitive information and compromising missions,” Hood said, adding that he sees his role as integral to maintaining the ASC’s high standards from both the security and resource management standpoint.



One person who works closely with Hood is Capt. Jordan Bell, G6 Strategic Plans officer.



“I work with Tim daily, and we are basically joined at the hip to ensure we are both constantly learning from one another – me more than him,” Bell said. “He can pull from his experiences as a Soldier to better assist our command group. He understands the way senior leaders think and can get them exactly what they need because he has such an understanding of their mission.”



As a Soldier, Hood was an IT specialist and served in a variety of assignments, including a military intelligence battalion in South Korea, and in a signal company within the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, New York. Additionally, he deployed to Afghanistan in 2010-11 and 2013-14.



But before for all this, Hood was a married student in college, pondering his future options.



“I really wasn’t doing much, odds and end jobs after going to a Division 3 (University of Wisconsin-Whitewater) school for a year and figured school wasn’t really the thing for me at the time and I wanted to change my lifestyle,” explained Hood. “I was working at UPS while going to school and just wasn’t happy. So I decided to serve and see what I could build of myself for the future.”



Like many Soldiers over time, as Hood neared the 10-year mark in his military career, he had to decide to stay in and eventually qualify for a pension at 20 years or more, or exit with an honorable discharge. After nine years in the Army Hood decided to leave.



“There was no real big reason for me to get out, other than I wanted to be around my kids more … and obtain my master’s degree.”



Hood became a stay-at-home dad and was able to finish his bachelor’s degree in IT management and his master’s degree in IT management cyber security from American Military University, Charles Town, West Virginia. It was then that his wife – now 1st Sgt. Audryann Hood of ASC’s Headquarters and Headquarters Company – was serving as a drill sergeant. The couple has two children.



So for Hood it felt logical to continue to serve his country as an Army Civilian.



“I really just wanted to be back as a civilian as the military lifestyle is still a part of my family as my wife is still actively serving. It just makes sense to be around it and the opportunities to still help wherever I can,” he explained.



“I felt a little bit of anxiety since we were so used to our schedule as a dual military couple,” said Audryann. “However, there was a bit of relief, because now only one of us had to answer to the Army's high demands, and our kids would have a little bit of stability and normalcy.”



Audryann said she was thrilled that her spouse wanted to continue his service as a DA Civilian.



“We often overlook our (civilian) workforce, but they're invaluable teammates,” said Audryann. “I felt proud that he could stay in the same environment as I am, because having a supportive spouse for a Soldier is crucial for success.”



Another G6 colleague and Army retiree, Paul Armour, IT specialist, described Hood as “highly motivated” with a “can do” attitude and possessing a “great sense of humor.”



“Tim helped us move 12 pallets of equipment from the loading docks of Building 390 to the Current Operations Information Center [in another building]. This was half-day of heavy lifting and moving of equipment. Tim helped us with no complaints and kept us old guys laughing,” Armour recalled.



Hood actively maintains the values instilled during his military service — including physical fitness. Hood stays in top shape, having recently completed the Army Ten-Miler, an event that underscores the unity and resilience of the Army community. For Hood, participating in the race is a way to connect with other service members, push his limits, and show his ongoing commitment to the Army’s values, even as a Civilian. His passion for fitness and camaraderie serves as an example and motivation to his team members.



Another co-worker, Sgt. 1st Class Don Gladfelter, G6 noncommissioned officer in charge, said Hood soaks up everything like a sponge.



“That’s how I would describe him, a sponge that soaks in every last bit of information that he can, in order to use that knowledge for the betterment of the command and our individual ASC customers,” Gladfelter said.



In the end, Hood is very content with his life. Afterall, he’s a veteran, a DA Civilian, and a military spouse raising two youngsters with his wife.



“As a Civilian I like to feel like I am still in the fight supporting the broader mission in helping with daily operations that have an impact and as a military spouse,” Hood explained, “It’s really actually kind of easy for me to have that understanding of the personal sacrifices and unique challenges that come with needing to support a loved one that is in the service.”