Here for the journey – sharing confidence and a dash of humility through the #SoldierForLife campaign with St. Louis District’s Beverly Youngblood, Equal Employment Opportunity specialist

Beverly Youngblood, Equal Employment Opportunity specialist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, at the district headquarters in St. Louis, Mo., November 6, 2024. As the district prepares for Veteran's Day, Youngblood reflected on her 34 years serving as the Division Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Coordinator/Human Resource Specialist at Fort Leonard Wood. She embodies the Solder for Life campaign and has worked tirelessly to assist civilian and veterans through their career.

Knowing that great works are performed not by strength but by perseverance, St. Louis District’s Beverly Youngblood, Equal Employment Opportunity specialist has a strong sense of love for the U. S. Army, as evidenced from her thirty-four-year career serving as the Division Sexual Assault Response coordinator/Human Resource specialist in the 102d Training Division at Fort Leonard Wood.



The St. Louis native credits writing an eleventh-grade term paper on career choices in helping her make the decision to join the Army. After attending Fontbonne University in St. Louis, Mo., where she earned her undergraduate degree in business administration and a master’s in business management, she became an enlisted recruit and joined the U. S. Army at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.



After serving 18 months in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, she leveraged her veteran’s preference qualification and utilized her Equal Opportunity Advisor experience to secure a position with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Currently serving as an Equal Employment Opportunity specialist located in the same building where she raised her hand to join the military, Youngblood sits surrounded by U.S. Army décor, family photos, and souvenirs collected throughout her active duty and civilian career and credits commitment, perseverance, and confidence as her best skills gained from the military.



“Tap into all skills that you learn as a soldier and know that you are a leader,” advised Youngblood, “take advantage of retirement seminars and out-processing services offered through your unit where you can gain resume writing tips.”



By embracing her role, she uses skills learned in the Army to ensure veteran and civilian employees have the confidence to succeed in their careers. By providing fair and consistent resolutions to complex issues, she gains the trust of individuals with diverse backgrounds, experiences and perspectives, creating a comfortable working environment.



Due to the nature of her position and her experience in the Army, people matter the most and she is particularly good at engaging with the people who have served in the military, past and present, as well as their families and civilian members of the St. Louis District workforce. Youngblood will retire from her military position in March 2025, but will continue her role at the St. Louis District with a grateful heart and bright smile as she remains committed to providing ongoing support and empowerment of our veterans through initiatives such as the Soldier For Life mindset.



Veterans Day is a time to come together and pay tribute to the courageous individuals who have selflessly served our nation. Their unwavering dedication and sacrifices have safeguarded our freedoms and shaped our history. We are proud that more than eighteen percent of our workforce are veterans using their military professionalism and experience to contribute the operational success of the St. Louis District. On this Veterans Day, let us remember the service of our veterans, and show them gratitude for their willingness to sacrifice for our country.