Mother-Daughter Duo Enlist Together at 167th Airlift Wing

For military members, the word “family” takes on a unique meaning, extending beyond biological ties, bound by shared purpose, sacrifice and trust.



But for one mother and daughter from Martinsburg, West Virginia, the love and loyalty to their country can truly be a family matter.



Blair Hesen, 18, and her mother, Marybeth Cole, 40, displayed a shared mutual motivation and commitment by enlisting together at the 167th Airlift Wing.



Blair worked at a local pizza shop for two years during high school and enlisted shortly after graduating.



“A recruiter gave a presentation at school and explained the benefits,” said Blair. “The more I looked into it, the more I realized this could benefit me now and 40 years from now. So I went for it.”



Marybeth served as a sergeant for the Martinsburg Police Department for 15 years and is currently a school safety officer for Berkeley County Schools. She enlisted shortly after her daughter and accredited making that decision to her daughter.



“I always wanted to serve, and I wanted to right out of high school, but just didn’t do it,” said Marybeth. “But seeing Blair enlist really tilted the scales for me. I thought that if I’m going to send my kid out there to do something, I’d better be willing to do it too.”



The mother-daughter duo both enlisted for different reasons, but the gratification of being a part of something greater than themselves is the root of their motivation.



“The benefits make it a smart decision for me,” said Blair. “But after seeing how I’m treated like family here, I found it would be a very rewarding experience.”



Blair plans on going to college and utilizing her benefits while serving at the 167th to gain professional experience for the future.



“I’ve always been a patriot,” Marybeth explained. “But I found myself in a place where I needed to be a part of something to fulfill that, so I chose to serve.”



Both Blair and Marybeth enlisted in career fields in the 167th Logistics Readiness Squadron and will be working in the same building after returning from Basic Military Training and technical school. They believe working together will strengthen their relationship.



“I think it’ll bring us closer together,” said Marybeth. “We will get to share the experience and learn from one another.”



While enlisting alongside other family members is uncommon, Blair and Marybeth’s rare display of this shared journey reflects a bond that is strengthened by mutual respect and courage. They hope that taking the challenges of service side by side will inspire others with their commitment to both country and each other.

