Quarterly info exchange showcases wellness initiatives for Soldiers and families

Courtesy Photo | Col. Marc Austin, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield garrison commander, gives opening...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Col. Marc Austin, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield garrison commander, gives opening remarks to military leaders and installation representatives during the Community Information Exchange Nov. 6, 2024, at Club Stewart. The CIE is a quarterly meeting that is essential for sharing information from installation agencies to military leaders and vice versa. The session focused on holiday events and healthy outlets. see less | View Image Page

With the holiday season approaching, Fort Stewart Garrison and Army unit leaders gathered for the Community Information Exchange Wednesday evening Nov. 6 at Club Stewart. The session focused on holiday events and healthy outlets.



“I just want to thank you all for showing up, especially the spouses, and I hope this helps get the information down the chain to the lowest level,” said Col. Marc Austin, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield garrison commander.



The CIE is a quarterly meeting that is essential for sharing information from installation agencies to military leaders and vice versa.



Highlighted events featured Marne Week, the upcoming Mobile Food Pantry, the 8th annual Marne Holiday Toy Drive, Trees for Troops, and the annual tree lighting ceremonies at Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield. Additionally, the USO and Cohen Veterans Network shared their upcoming holiday events and valuable resources to help combat seasonal stress.



Several attendees expressed their gratitude toward the garrison for hosting the event, commending the wide range of activities available for Soldiers and their families.



“I am quite impressed with all the existing agencies,” said French Brig. Gen. Lionel Meny, 3rd Infantry Division deputy commanding general-readiness. “All the support when you consider what we went through together in the past three months - two storms, a huge training density involving the whole division.”



During his closing remarks, Meny gave the Army leaders a call to action.



“To the units, these kinds of evenings are useful, but they are only useful if the information is spread to the lowest level,” Meny said. “So please, think about it, so that these initiatives meet the exact target, which is our Soldiers.”



To learn more about the events highlighted during the event, visit https://home.army.mil/stewart/9117/3100/8158/06_Nov_24_CIE_Final.pdf