Educating Future Generations Through STEM at FWSD

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class John Miller | U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jackson Moede, center, explains emergency medical procedures to local students during Fleet Week San Diego in San Diego, Nov. 6, 2024. Fleet Week San Diego is an opportunity for the San Diego residents and tourists to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During the event, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class John A. Miller)

SAN DIEGO (November 6, 2024) The energy and excitement were palpable on Broadway Pier as students from more than 45 local San Diego schools gathered during Fleet Week San Diego Student Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Days on November 6, 2024.



Student STEM Days have been a key part of Fleet Week San Diego since 2017, growing significantly from around 800 students to more than 4,000 participants, according to Maggie Young, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of FWSD.



“I think the most important aspect is getting the kids out to see how San Diego high-tech businesses work with the military to bring in technology,” said Young.



Agencies from across the STEM spectrum gathered to educate students about the increasing demand for STEM skills, both in the military and in civilian careers. Among the participating organizations were Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Naval Medical Center San Diego, 1st Medical Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Center for Research on Educational Equity, Assessment, and Teaching Excellence at UC San Diego, which was recently named one of three national hubs for the U.S. Department of Defense’s five-year Defense STEM Education Consortium.



The goal for everyone in attendance is the same: to educate students about STEM opportunities they may not yet be aware of, opening their eyes to the wide range of career paths and possibilities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.



“STEM is important because it’s important to let people know what their options are for their futures,” said U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jackson Moede, assigned to 1st Medical Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. “It’s important for them to see how they can advance themselves, help advance our military and help advance our educational programs.”



U.S. Navy Sailors from 1st Medical Battalion brought an interactive surgical platoon layout, offering students a hands-on experience that simulated the process of receiving medical attention. The setup featured a main entryway designed to mirror the rapid care provided in an emergency department, followed by a transition into a simulated intensive care unit. Students then proceeded through ancillary services, such as labs and x-rays, giving them a comprehensive view of the medical treatment process.



With careers in STEM quickly growing around the world, it’s important to prepare the future generations, said Alberto Vasquez, Director of STEM Engagement and Community Outreach for CREATE at UC San Diego.

“As we think about growing jobs and the opportunity for upward mobility and the possibilities for generational change, I think STEM is huge,” said Vasquez. “It’s one of the fastest growing workforces, so we definitely need to make sure that we prepare our future generations of scientists and engineers for those future careers.”



For Lt. Cmdr. Luke Reynolds, a public works officer at Naval Air Facility El Centro, part of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, it's about opening young minds to the possibilities of solving future challenges.



“The Navy has no shortage of challenges that we need people to solve and STEM is that first step in opening a kid’s mind to identify an issue or challenge and how to solve it in a creative way,” said Reynolds. “Not only for us in the world, but to set that kid up for a much brighter future and for them to have that problem solving mindset.”



NAVFAC used hands-on activities to teach students about buoyancy, seismic waves, and energy consumption, providing an interactive way to explore important STEM concepts.



Overall, Student STEM Days at FWSD focus on preparing students for their futures through engaging activities that introduce them to fields and opportunities they may not have otherwise encountered.



“One of the beautiful things about Fleet Week is that we open up all these endless opportunities to tons of different students from diverse backgrounds, many of which will be first generation college attendees,” said Vasquez. “This could be a game changer for them because they see they can do it and that it can be fun.”



Student STEM Days at FWSD will continue on November 7 and 8, 2024. On November 8, Broadway Pier and Pavilion will also open to the public for events and tours of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42).