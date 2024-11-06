Schmalz of PMA-271 named U.S. Navy’s Product Support Manager of the Year

Courtesy Photo | Jordan Schmalz, the product support manager (PSM) for the Navy’s Airborne Strategic...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Jordan Schmalz, the product support manager (PSM) for the Navy’s Airborne Strategic Command, Control and Communications Program Office (PMA-271) on Nov. 7, 2024, received the U.S. Navy’s prestigious Product Support Manager of the Year award for an Acquisition Category 1 (ACAT 1) program. see less | View Image Page

NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, Md. -- A decorated leader in the E-6B Mercury program office today received the U.S. Navy’s prestigious Product Support Manager of the Year award for an Acquisition Category 1 (ACAT 1) program.



Jordan Schmalz, the product support manager (PSM) for the Navy’s Airborne Strategic Command, Control and Communications Program Office (PMA-271), accepted the award during a ceremony at the Pentagon. The Department of the Navy Sean J. Stackley Acquisition Excellence Awards recognize teams and individuals across the Navy that have made outstanding contributions to Navy and Marine Corps acquisition, “making every dollar count.”



Schmalz has over 15 years of experience at Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) and has served as PMA-271’s PSM since 2020. In that role, he leads a team of 125 logisticians and executes an annual budget of $250 million. He provides product support for the sustainment of the 38-year-old E-6B Mercury – a low-density, high-demand asset – and acquisition of its successor, the E-130J, an ACAT 1B effort. Both are critical to the nation’s nuclear deterrence.



Schmalz excels as a leader in the program, helping to dramatically reduce the turnaround times for both E-6B fleet modifications and depot maintenance, implementing a cost-per-flight-hour reduction effort that’s projected to save $14 million across the life cycle of the E-6B fleet, and conducting business case analyses for the E-130J air vehicle and power and propulsion systems that are anticipated to save $1 billion through the life cycle of the fleet. Along the way, he consistently dedicates time and effort to mentoring and developing his personnel.



“From the first service life extension of the E-6B Mercury to the acquisition of its successor, the E-130J, Jordan Schmalz has demonstrated expert skills across the acquisition spectrum, delivering results for the warfighter,” said PMA-271 Program Manager Capt. Adam Scott. “He is a proven leader whose recognition as the U.S. Navy’s Program Support Manager of the Year is emblematic of his expertise and auspicious career trajectory.”



Schmalz graduated from West Virginia University with a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering and earned a master’s degree in systems engineering from Naval Postgraduate School. In his 15+ years at NAVAIR, he has served as an industrial engineer, design interface process lead, deputy program manager of logistics for the Naval Air Traffic Management Systems Program Office (PMA-213) and CH-53K King Stallion heavy-lift helicopter program (PMA-261), and logistics program manager for the Air Combat Electronics Program Office (PMA-209).



In 2015, NAVAIR named him the Michael G. Simodejka Logistics Manager of the Year.



In accepting the Acquisition Excellence Award, Schmalz thanked his team.



“This award is more than just an individual PSM award, but a team award across all E-6B and E-130J functional areas and integrated product teams,” Schmalz said. “As the PSM, I get to work with our extraordinary product support/sustainment teams, but I also get the privilege to work with the devoted individuals in engineering, budget financial management, acquisition, cost, test, contracts, cyber, security and every integrated product team lead. Today I really felt the love and encouragement from our community. That is why I always say that this is the greatest program office in NAVAIR. Thank you.”



PMA-271 is an acquisition command under NAVAIR’s Program Executive Office for Air Anti-Submarine Warfare, Assault and Special Mission Programs (PEO(A)), headquartered at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland. Its mission is to deliver and support survivable, reliable and endurable airborne command, control and communications for the president, secretary of defense and the U.S. Strategic Command. It acquires and sustains the E-6B Mercury fleet and is fielding its successor, the E-130J.



The E-6B Mercury is a communications relay and strategic airborne command post aircraft. It provides survivable, reliable, and endurable airborne nuclear command, control and communications for the president, secretary of defense and U.S. Strategic Command.



For more information about PMA-271 and its aircraft, visit navair.navy.mil/organization/PMA-271.