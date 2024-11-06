167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight November 2024

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ben Strickland is an avionics specialist for the 167th Maintenance Squadron and he is the 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight for November.

As an avionics specialist, Strickland is responsible for operating and maintaining flight control systems on C-17 Globemaster aircraft. He analyzes, inspects and provides maintenance on avionics systems to keep aircrew safe and missions on track.

“Stickland is a team player who is motivated to get the job done,” said Master Sgt. Kevin Myers, 167th Maintenance Squadron avionics specialist. “Having seen many Airmen come through the shop, I can confidently say that Stickland is the kind of person that makes the 167th excel.”

On a recent deployment, Strickland’s evaluator, Tech Sgt. David Smith, noted his exceptional support to the C-17 operations in theater.

“His performance and commitment to mission success were characterized by his unwavering professionalism,” said Smith who also described Strickland as self-motivated and selfless.

While deployed, Strickland flew as a system expert to assist with advanced avionics troubleshooting during a crucial downrange mission providing maintenance expertise, quickly resolving issues and ensuring mission success under high-pressure conditions.



Hometown: Charles Town, West Virginia

Job Title: Avionics Technician

How Long have you served in the unit: About 2 years

How does your job support the 167th mission? My job supports the 167th mission because I maintain the navigation, autopilot, and flight control systems which are very crucial for flight. We also work closely with other shops to make sure that the planes launch and are recovered safely.

Civilian Job: I recently accepted a temporary technician spot in our shop, so I work at the base full time.

Education: I’m working on my bachelor’s in environmental science from AMU.

Hobbies: I really enjoy fishing, hiking, camping, and just about anything outdoors.

Goals (Military and/or civilian): My goal is to commission as an officer and retire from the military.

I am proudest of: I’m proudest of my recent deployment with the 167th. It was a great learning opportunity early in my career that gave me a new insight to how our work directly contributes to the overall Air Force mission.

People may be surprised to know about me: I’ve worked as a machinist before doing custom manufacturing for the WVU Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering Department

The most exciting thing I’ve done in the military is: The most exciting thing I’ve done in the military is flying on a mission throughout CENTCOM to diagnose and fix aircraft issues.

One/Some of the most valuable lessons I’ve learned throughout my career: I’ve learned that never staying comfortable is the thing that will drive you the furthest towards your goals.

My advice to the newest airmen in the wing: My advice to the newest airmen in the wing is to always do more than what’s asked of you. Always working hard will make you stand out in your shop and open endless opportunities.

The best thing about working with my team is: The best thing about working with my team is making memories that we can all look back and laugh on.

