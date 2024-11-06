Schriever Spacepower Series: Lt. Gen. Schiess delivers S4S insight at Mitchell Institute

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman | U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Schiess, U.S. Space Forces – Space commander...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman | U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Schiess, U.S. Space Forces – Space commander and Combined Joint Force Space Component Commander, speaks with Jennifer Reeves, Senior Resident Fellow for Space Studies at the Mitchell Institute's Spacepower Advantage Center of Excellence, during a Schriever Spacepower Series discussion for the MI-SPACE at the Air & Space Forces Association headquarters in Arlington, Va., Nov. 6, 2024. Schiess discussed S4S’s creation, mission and future goals, and addressed current challenges and opportunities in the space domain to a diverse audience of policymakers, industry leaders, and space enthusiasts. (Space Force photo by Mike Tsukamoto/Air & Space Forces Magazine) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Mitchell Institute Spacepower Advantage Center of Excellence (MI-SPACE) hosted U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen Douglas A. Schiess, U.S. Space Forces - Space commander and Combined Joint Force Space Component Commander, for a fireside chat as part of their Schriever Spacepower Series Nov. 5.



Schiess discussed S4S’s creation, mission and future goals, and addressed current challenges and opportunities in the space domain to a diverse audience of policymakers, industry leaders, and space enthusiasts.



“Our mission is to Protect, Defend, Deliver and Connect,” said Schiess. “Protect is to protect the Joint Warfighter from space enabled attack...we have to defend our own space assets...then we have to deliver the mission.”



“We are kind of the nexus for what I call Connections,” Shiess added. “Connections with our Allies and our Partners, but also with our commercial [partners].”



In its stand-up, S4S became the space service component to U.S. Space Command, a role previously held by Space Operations Command. This allows SpOC to focus on the organize, train and equip part of the USSF mission, and present combat ready forces to Combatant Commanders as part of the USSF Force Generation model.



Schiess discussed how this SPAFORGEN model for presenting forces can be adapted to meet emerging threats and help the U.S. maintain superiority in space.



“We are in a dynamic environment right now, and as we like to say, China is our pacing challenge,” said Schiess. “China is rapidly launching a kill web to be able to target our forces.”



Schiess went on to say that S4S has been tasked with figuring out “How can we negate and disrupt that kill web so that our [joint] forces can do what they need to do.”



Beyond SPAFORGEN, S4S is combating emerging threats through commercial integration.



The Commercial Integration Cell, now consisting of 15 commercial mission partners with two more accepting the invitation to join, have the ability to integrate at the Top Secret level allowing for real-time, back and forth data sharing for space activities.



The Joint Commercial Operations cell purchases data from companies at the non-classified level to provide notice to space operators with relevant information related to Space Domain Awareness.



“We are continually trying to up our game in the commercial world,” said Schiess.



When speaking about a recent satellite break-up Schiess emphasized the benefits of utilizing commercial data to share information saying that “we were so much quicker getting that information out to other people than we were in the past because we could work together with commercial entities.”



Along with commercial partnerships, S4S has Allied and Partner Nation representatives working directly in support of S4S in the form of exchange and liaison officers.



“This is something that I actually get really excited about,” said Schiess. “We are the execution arm of [U.S. Space Command Commander] General Whiting’s Operation Olympic Defender.”



“We just announced that Germany, New Zealand and France have also joined Operation Olympic Defender,” Schiess continued emphasizing that OOD goes beyond liaising with coalition partners and into actual operations.



Schiess is confident that through innovation, adaptability, and partnership S4S and the Space Force at large will continue to maintain space superiority.



“We are the best Space Force in the world, but we can continue to get better each and every day,” Schiess said.



The webinar marked another segment of MI-SPACE's monthly series, which aims to connect key national security space leaders with stakeholders.



You can watch the full Schriever Spacepower Series discussion here.