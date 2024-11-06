New Coast Guard Base Kodiak shuttle increases access to on-base jobs

Coast Guard Base Kodiak has introduced a new on-call shuttle service, offering free transportation from the city to the base in order to help Kodiak residents access and maintain employment on base.



This initiative is designed to break down transportation barriers for potential and current base employees, providing access to job sites like the Child Development Center, Coast Guard Exchange, Fire Department, Auto Hobby Shop, and more.



The shuttle can be reserved in advance and is available Monday through Sunday, offering employees a direct route to work. Reservations can be made during hiring discussions or by emailing SMB-BaseKodiak-ShuttleService@uscg.mil with three days’ advance notice to coordinate driver schedules.



“I am excited about this new opportunity to improve access to employment opportunities on the Coast Guard base for city residents,” said Capt. Jeremy Hall, commanding officer of Coast Guard Base Kodiak. “We need more applicants in vital service areas like childcare and fire response. My hope is that by demonstrating this service makes a difference, it will endure and even expand to benefit Kodiak’s overall economy.”



There are many open positions available on base, including childcare assistants, firefighters, lifeguards, cashiers, cooks, and desk clerks. Several roles, like lifeguarding, even offer hiring incentives. All Coast Guard jobs come with career opportunities, job security, and great benefits like paid annual leave, holiday pay, medical/dental/vision insurance, pension, life insurance, tuition assistance, paid parental leave and more.



The shuttle is scheduled to depart near the Kodiak ferry terminal with the intent to increase ease of use and accessibility for city residents.

