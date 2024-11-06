Workforce development touted at all hands

“There’s a lot of good things going on,” said Col. Timothy Hickman, garrison commander, to a group of Department of the Army Civilian employees during an all-hands meeting, Oct. 31. “We are a behind the scenes operation, right? We do behind the scenes work. We fly below the radar. We do a lot of stuff that people take for granted.



“That’s not easy work, and I appreciate the work that you do.”



Hickman was addressing garrison employees during one of two meetings held Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.



The meetings were basically workforce development with a sprinkle of updates from leaders of various garrison directorates.



One such update was from Tracey Brown, workforce development program manager, who spoke about ways employees can improve their careers.



Brown heads up a program that helps arrange career broadening assignments for Civilian employees that has helped her in the past.



“I started here in 2005 as a GS-5,” Brown said. “I started at range control. I went from range control to post scheduling, post scheduling to (the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security) admin. I had the opportunity to work at headquarters admin and then went from headquarters admin to resource management. RM budget analyst to a senior budget analyst, and then I’m at workforce development. So, it is possible to go from a GS-5 to a GS-13.”



She did this by taking career broadening assignments and job shadowing along the way to help her prepare for her future career.



Brown is in charge of the Local Developmental Assignment Program, job shadowing program, and employee evaluation program among others.



Her office routinely hosts classes and webinars aimed at increasing employees’ effectiveness in their positions.



“If you want to go out and learn new skills reach out to me,” she added.

Todd Shepherd, acting DPTMS director, said “Ron Cooper, our (Training and Support Center) officer applied and was selected to be the DPTMS director at (the U.S. Military Academy at) West Point. So, like Tracey said, there’s some great opportunities out there if you want … to participate and take the chance.”



There are positions open across Fort Jackson including at the Directorate of Public Works.



“I’m glad Tracey talked a little about job shadowing,” said Matt Shealey, DPW director. “We really like to have folks come work with us. We have some cool jobs that you can do. Over in master planning, in particular, there’s a lot of field work involved, so you’re not just sitting in the office behind the computer and it’s a great experience.”



Garrison leadership also signed a pledge during the meetings to show their commitment to improving the installation.



The pledge was a commitment to the organization that acknowledged they provide services to the post and that leaders are committed to “taking care of ourselves as well,” Hickman said.



“That’s workforce development, broadening opportunities, taking care of our facilities, our footprints, giving people different challenges,” he said moments before he was joined by Mark Cox, deputy garrison commander, and Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Brie Kotula to sign the pledges. “That’s all part of what these … represent.”



For more information about career broadening assignments, call (803) 751-7535.

