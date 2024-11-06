Huntsville Center Mobilizes for Emergency Relief After Hurricane Helene

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – In the wake of Hurricane Helene, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineering and Support Center Huntsville has deployed emergency relief efforts for communities impacted by the storm. Huntsville Center mobilized resources and personnel focusing on restoring essential services and preventing further damage.



More than 260 USACE personnel are deployed, coordinating with partners in the affected areas. Huntsville Center has deployed nine employees to provide technical support and resources across North Carolina. They are working in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, USACE South Atlantic Division, USACE Wilmington District and local emergency responders.



“Our support is all about getting local communities back on their feet. It is about reestablishing facilities to support the day-to-day functions,” Charles Carson, emergency management specialist, said.



The relief efforts are aimed at securing critical infrastructure, providing temporary building solutions and assisting in waste and water mitigation efforts. The Corps has recognized the importance of reinstating electricity, water supplies and road access and is working to restore the impacted areas.



The Center has professionals evaluating and developing innovative solutions to water and waste systems in western North Carolina. Other relief initiatives involve assessing and planning temporary facilities for local government organizations and other critical facilities.



Huntsville Center’s Critical Public Facilities Planning Response Team is currently assessing 15 separate facilities. The facilities under assessment include county offices, townhall, fire departments, social services building and public works and recreations buildings.



“These temporary structures will provide facilities to meet the immediate and critical needs of local governments until permanent structures can be built,” Carson said.



Throughout the response efforts, USACE's number one priority is life, health and safety of all who have been affected by Hurricane Helene.

