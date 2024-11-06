Flu season: How to stay healthy

As flu season reaches its peak, staying healthy and preventing the spread of illness is more important than ever. Whether at home or work, taking precautions can help avoid getting sick and protect those around you.

One of the most effective ways to prevent the flu is by getting vaccinated. Senior Airman Renee York, 97th Healthcare Operations Squadron immunizations technician, discusses the importance of getting a flu shot.

“The flu shot helps protect you from severe infections,” said York. “It contains a weakened version of the flu virus, allowing your body to recognize it and build the antibodies needed to fight it if you encounter the virus later.”

The flu vaccine reduces the risk of severe illness and hospitalization, especially for young children, older adults and people with certain health conditions.

Keeping yourself healthy during flu season goes beyond vaccination. Some key practices to incorporate include cleanliness, boosting your immune system, and staying home if sick.

Simple habits, like washing your hands regularly and covering coughs and sneezes, can significantly reduce the spread of germs. York highlighted the significance of hand hygiene.

“Good hand hygiene is important because germs can spread easily through our hands,” she said. “Germs can also spread when someone coughs near others. By washing your hands regularly, you remove these germs and reduce your chances of getting sick.”

If you’re feeling unwell, it’s best to avoid close contact with others to prevent spreading the virus. Resting at home helps you recover faster and keeps those around you healthy.

“You may think it’s just a cold and you’ll be fine,” said Staff Sgt. Logan McEachin, 97 HCOS Allergy and Immunizations non-commissioned officer in charge, “But don’t ignore your symptoms and end up spreading the flu to your whole office. It’s best to get tested, and we do testing here everyday.”

If you haven’t received your flu shot, it’s not too late. Vaccinations are available at the Altus Air Force Base Medical Group, and getting vaccinated now can still help protect you for the rest of the season.

“We have appointments every Monday and Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.” said McEachin. “We have shots specifically for older adults and also for young children.”

By following these simple steps, we can all contribute to a healthier, safer community this flu season. With any questions or to schedule your flu shot, contact the Altus AFB Medical Group at (580) 481-5235.

