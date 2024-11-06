A homecoming for new deputy district commander

After 16 years in the U.S. Army, Minnesota native Lt. Col. Joshua Rud has served around the nation and the world. From his first assignment in Germany to his most recent position in the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Rud hasn’t had many opportunities to come home. That all changed in July when he took over as the deputy district commander of the St. Paul District.



A graduate of Eastview High School in Apple Valley, Minnesota, Rud’s first passion was football. He was a practice player for two years at North Dakota State University before turning his attention to the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, or ROTC, at the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities. Service in the military was always something that interested him and he was drawn to the physicality, discipline and comradery. “I was always interested in being a public servant as a kid,” he said.



A decorated military career



Rud was officially commissioned in the U.S. Army in 2008 after graduating with his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.



Within three weeks of arriving to his first assignment in Germany, Rud deployed to Iraq, where he would begin his first of four deployments to active combat zones. Rud said his favorite aspect of deployment was working with partners from across the world. Having always had an interest in international cultures, he enjoyed developing relationships with soldiers from foreign countries, and he said still maintains contact with many of them today.



Rud cites the Second Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division’s redeployment in Eastern Europe as one of his biggest accomplishments throughout his military service. He helped synchronize the efforts of the brigade staff with unit leaders, their higher headquarters, and numerous contractors to bring over 3,300 soldiers and hundreds of vehicles across six different European nations back to Fort Campbell. Rud recalls how enjoyable it was to work alongside such competent leaders to accomplish such a monumental task.



As his military career progressed, Rud began to realize the engineering component of the U.S. Army was much bigger than the tactical side to which he had experienced. He became interested in working for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as he learned more about the mission and the work that USACE performed. He was eventually assigned as a project manager for the Omaha District.



Following his work in the Omaha District and a short stint in Kansas, Rud spent five years in the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, starting as a division staff officer, then progressing through the ranks. “I was fortunate to work alongside incredible soldiers and leaders,” Rud said.



As the deputy district commander, Rud wears two hats. As chief of staff, he synchronizes the efforts of the support staff to enable the tremendous work of the district’s 700 employees. He focuses on tackling organizational problems and challenges that may inhibit technical experts and leaders from delivering the program and projects on time, under budget and safely. His second role is as the deputy district commander, in which he fills in for Col. Eric Swenson, district commander, when the commander is tackling district priorities. This often involves visiting one of the district’s 49 sites. He enjoys these opportunities the most as it allows him to talk with St. Paul District teammates and stakeholders. “These trips allow me to learn more about the amazing work our district does,” Rud said.



Leadership



When asked about his leadership philosophy he said, “it is continually adapting.” He deliberately avoids written philosophies on PowerPoint slides because, “they look pretty but collect dust in a drawer somewhere and aren’t practiced.” He describes leadership as a continuously evolving practice that should adjust to the organizational needs. “The two constants in any leadership approach that I take are to always be positive and engaged.” He said leaders should never be afraid to roll up their sleeves, dive into the details and accomplish the work alongside their teammates.



Controlled Chaos



In addition to remaining fully engaged within the St. Paul District, Rud has a busy family and enjoys multiple hobbies. He recalls that he and his wife like to joke that they live in “controlled chaos.” With four kids in sports and two dogs, his house is continuously on the go. In the autumn, he enjoys hunting, coaching youth football and watching Wild hockey and Vikings football.



Despite only being with the district for a few months, Rud has high praise. “The technical competence of our staff has been incredibly impressive to me. It is fun for me to see people that are passionate about things and technically competent,” Rud said. As for the culture, he cites how much it feels like a family. “It has been awesome to feel a sense of belonging.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2024 Date Posted: 11.07.2024 13:56 Story ID: 484852 Location: ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, US Hometown: ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A homecoming for new deputy district commander, by Renwick Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.