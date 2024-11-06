U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division attends opening of facility supporting Veterans

Photo By Joseph Macri | Col. Christopher D. Klein commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Middle East...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Macri | Col. Christopher D. Klein commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Middle East District and Col. Nikki L. Haupt, Transatlantic Division Deputy Commander, at Shenandoah University’s Hub for Innovators, Veterans and Entrepreneurs (HIVE). The center will provide the university’s military-affiliated students with comprehensive educational support and opportunities in high-demand technology fields. The officers attended the grand opening of the facility Oct. 27 in Winchester, Virginia. The Middle East District entered into a partnership agreement with the university through a memorandum signed in April, 2024. The agreement will foster cooperation between the two organizations through internships, speaking engagements and other programs. (U.S. Army photo by Joe Macri) (U.S. Army photo by Joe Macri) see less | View Image Page

WINCHESTER, Va. —Officers assigned to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division attended the grand opening of Shenandoah University’s Hub for Innovators, Veterans and Entrepreneurs (HIVE) last month.



The building allows for the expansion of Shenandoah’s Veterans, Military and Families Center, which will provide the university’s military-affiliated students with comprehensive educational support and opportunities in high-demand technology fields.



The Transatlantic Division’s Middle East District hopes to play an active role in fostering community partnerships that support Veterans and their Families. The district entered into a partnership agreement with the university through a memorandum signed in April 2024. The agreement will foster cooperation between the two organizations through internships, speaking engagements and other programs. This partnership reflects the division’s commitment to extending support beyond its own workforce, strengthening connections within the military and civilian communities it serves.



“Attending this opening was amazing,” said Col. Nikki Haupt, Deputy Commander of the USACE Transatlantic Division. “The event was held so close to Veterans Day when we honor all those who have served and many Veterans were in attendance, including myself. The building itself is a tribute to Veterans as it is an old National Guard Armory that has been refurbished.”



The Hazel-Pruitt Armory, where HIVE is located, was formerly the headquarters of the Virginia Army National Guard’s 3rd Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment. The unit was part of the of first wave of the Normandy Beach or D-Day landings 80 years ago.



Many Veterans continue to serve the country and their communities in many capacities. Their time in the military has opened a pathway to a life of service.



“I’ve been fortunate to serve in the Army,” said Haupt. “I believe in the concept of ‘Soldier for Life.’ The Army offers great opportunities before, during and after service.”



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is home to a significant number of Veterans who bring invaluable experience to both military and civilian roles within the organization.



With a workforce of approximately 37,000—97% of whom are civilians—USACE has a substantial representation of former service members who have chosen to continue their commitment to national service through engineering and support roles. Veterans are an integral part of USACE’s mission, contributing the expertise, discipline, and dedication honed during their military careers to projects worldwide, including the complex environments overseen by the Transatlantic Division.



Veterans Day is celebrated on the anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I in 1918. On the eleventh hour, of the eleventh day, of the eleventh month, the battlefield of Europe fell silent after more than four years of fighting. November 11 was originally proclaimed “Armistice Day” by President Woodrow Wilson in 1919. In 1954, Congress renamed the day Veterans Day to honor American Veterans of all wars.



The Transatlantic Division provides engineering solutions for our mission partners’ toughest full spectrum challenges in one of the most complex construction environments in the world that includes 21 nations stretching from Northeast Africa across the Middle East to Central and South Asia. The organization has oversight of well over $6 billion in projects throughout the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility, as well as dedicated support to the U.S. Special Operations Command.