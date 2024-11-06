Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airlift/Tanker Association, AMC Leader Highlight Award Winners at 2024 Symposium

    GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2024

    Courtesy Story

    Air Mobility Command

    Air Mobility Command and the Airlift/Tanker Association recognized 28 individuals, two wings and one group within the mobility family as superior performers during the 56th A/TA Symposium, Oct. 31-Nov. 3, 2024.

    The awards encompass a wide array of individuals who embody remarkable leadership qualities, exceptional excellence, and courageous valor in executing their responsibilities within the realm of mobility.

    AMC and ATA recognized and celebrated the achievements of the following individuals and wings with these prestigious awards.

    A/TA Young Leadership Award
    Capt. Miranda Bapty 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan
    Tech. Sgt. Wesley Fuller, 595th Command and Control Group, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska
    1st Lt. Brandy Do, 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida
    Tech. Sgt. David Mollison, 627th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash
    Capt. Nathan Hammond, 720th Operations Support Squadron, Hurlburt Field, Florida
    Staff Sgt. Garrett Tholken, 423rd Training Squadron, USAF Expeditionary Operations School, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey
    Capt. Josiah Hartline, Headquarters Air Mobility Command, Intelligence Directorate, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois
    Capt. Alyson Phillips, 628th Contracting Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina
    Tech. Sgt. Keosha Middleton, 374th Force Support Squadron, Yokota AB, Japan
    Capt. Ryan Tolentino, 352nd Cyberspace Operations Squadron, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii
    Tech. Sgt. Lonnie Stover, Headquarters Air Mobility Command, Communications Directorate, Scott AFB, Illinois
    Airman First Class Andrii Skoryk, 22nd Medical Group, McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas

    General Robert “Dutch” Huyser Award
    Pilot – Maj. Ian Maier, 509th Weapons Squadron, Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington
    Navigator/Combat Systems Operator – Capt. Tyler Malsbury, 67th Special Operations Squadron, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, United Kingdom
    Flight Engineer – Tech. Sgt. Matthew Kusnetz, 65th Airlift Squadron, JB Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii
    Loadmaster – Master Sgt. Michale Berry, 39th Airlift Squadron, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas
    Boom Operator – Master Sgt. Alexander Orr, 91st Air Refueling Squadron, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida
    Communication Systems Operator – Tech. Sgt. Un’Shay Bradshaw, 99th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland
    Flight Attendant – Tech. Sgt. Jamie Rosenmeier, Presidential Airlift Group, JB Andrews, Maryland
    Flight Nurse – Capt. Brian M. Potje, 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, Scott AFB, Illinois
    Aeromedical Technician – Tech. Sgt. Giancarlo Chaparro, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, California

    General P.K. Carlton Award for Valor
    Capt. William T. Cook, 7th Special Operations Squadron, RAF Mildenhall, United Kingdom

    General Ronald Fogleman ASAM Award
    Maj. Mark Benischek, Headquarters United States Indo-Pacific Command, JB Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii

    Colonel Gail Halvorsen Award
    Tech. Sgt. Joseph Sheffield, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Ramstein Air Base, Germany

    Specialized Mission Award
    Capt. Carly M. Cannon, 100th Operations Support Squadron, RAF Mildenhall, United Kingdom

    Air Mobility Command’s Commander’s Key Support Liaison
    Mrs. Alyssa A. Cortellino, 628th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina

    Major General James I. "Bagger" Baginski Air Mobility Liaison Officer of the Year Award
    Capt. Kyle T. Hall, 621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron, Operating Location-C (Joint Special Operations Command), Fort Liberty, North Carolina

    Major General Stanley F.H. Newman (Air National Guard) Award
    103d Airlift Wing, Connecticut Air National Guard

    Lieutenant General James E. Sherrard III (Air Force Reserve Command) Award
    439th Airlift Wing, Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts

    Tampa Bay Trophy
    Chairman Mark Kern, Scott AFB, Illinois

    Abeline Trophy
    Leadership Council of Southwestern Illinois

    Date Taken: 11.03.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 10:02
    Story ID: 484826
    Location: GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

