Airlift/Tanker Association, AMC Leader Highlight Award Winners at 2024 Symposium

Air Mobility Command and the Airlift/Tanker Association recognized 28 individuals, two wings and one group within the mobility family as superior performers during the 56th A/TA Symposium, Oct. 31-Nov. 3, 2024.



The awards encompass a wide array of individuals who embody remarkable leadership qualities, exceptional excellence, and courageous valor in executing their responsibilities within the realm of mobility.



AMC and ATA recognized and celebrated the achievements of the following individuals and wings with these prestigious awards.



A/TA Young Leadership Award

Capt. Miranda Bapty 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan

Tech. Sgt. Wesley Fuller, 595th Command and Control Group, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska

1st Lt. Brandy Do, 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida

Tech. Sgt. David Mollison, 627th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash

Capt. Nathan Hammond, 720th Operations Support Squadron, Hurlburt Field, Florida

Staff Sgt. Garrett Tholken, 423rd Training Squadron, USAF Expeditionary Operations School, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey

Capt. Josiah Hartline, Headquarters Air Mobility Command, Intelligence Directorate, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois

Capt. Alyson Phillips, 628th Contracting Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina

Tech. Sgt. Keosha Middleton, 374th Force Support Squadron, Yokota AB, Japan

Capt. Ryan Tolentino, 352nd Cyberspace Operations Squadron, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii

Tech. Sgt. Lonnie Stover, Headquarters Air Mobility Command, Communications Directorate, Scott AFB, Illinois

Airman First Class Andrii Skoryk, 22nd Medical Group, McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas



General Robert “Dutch” Huyser Award

Pilot – Maj. Ian Maier, 509th Weapons Squadron, Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington

Navigator/Combat Systems Operator – Capt. Tyler Malsbury, 67th Special Operations Squadron, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, United Kingdom

Flight Engineer – Tech. Sgt. Matthew Kusnetz, 65th Airlift Squadron, JB Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii

Loadmaster – Master Sgt. Michale Berry, 39th Airlift Squadron, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas

Boom Operator – Master Sgt. Alexander Orr, 91st Air Refueling Squadron, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida

Communication Systems Operator – Tech. Sgt. Un’Shay Bradshaw, 99th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland

Flight Attendant – Tech. Sgt. Jamie Rosenmeier, Presidential Airlift Group, JB Andrews, Maryland

Flight Nurse – Capt. Brian M. Potje, 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, Scott AFB, Illinois

Aeromedical Technician – Tech. Sgt. Giancarlo Chaparro, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, California



General P.K. Carlton Award for Valor

Capt. William T. Cook, 7th Special Operations Squadron, RAF Mildenhall, United Kingdom



General Ronald Fogleman ASAM Award

Maj. Mark Benischek, Headquarters United States Indo-Pacific Command, JB Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii



Colonel Gail Halvorsen Award

Tech. Sgt. Joseph Sheffield, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Ramstein Air Base, Germany



Specialized Mission Award

Capt. Carly M. Cannon, 100th Operations Support Squadron, RAF Mildenhall, United Kingdom



Air Mobility Command’s Commander’s Key Support Liaison

Mrs. Alyssa A. Cortellino, 628th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina



Major General James I. "Bagger" Baginski Air Mobility Liaison Officer of the Year Award

Capt. Kyle T. Hall, 621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron, Operating Location-C (Joint Special Operations Command), Fort Liberty, North Carolina



Major General Stanley F.H. Newman (Air National Guard) Award

103d Airlift Wing, Connecticut Air National Guard



Lieutenant General James E. Sherrard III (Air Force Reserve Command) Award

439th Airlift Wing, Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts



Tampa Bay Trophy

Chairman Mark Kern, Scott AFB, Illinois



Abeline Trophy

Leadership Council of Southwestern Illinois

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2024 Date Posted: 11.07.2024 10:02 Story ID: 484826 Location: GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airlift/Tanker Association, AMC Leader Highlight Award Winners at 2024 Symposium, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.