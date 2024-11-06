Airlift/Tanker Association, AMC Leader Highlight Award Winners at 2024 Symposium

Air Mobility Command and the Airlift/Tanker Association recognized 28 individuals, two wings and one group within the mobility family as superior performers during the 56th A/TA Symposium, Oct. 31-Nov. 3, 2024.
The awards encompass a wide array of individuals who embody remarkable leadership qualities, exceptional excellence, and courageous valor in executing their responsibilities within the realm of mobility.
AMC and ATA recognized and celebrated the achievements of the following individuals and wings with these prestigious awards.
A/TA Young Leadership Award
Capt. Miranda Bapty 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan
Tech. Sgt. Wesley Fuller, 595th Command and Control Group, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska
1st Lt. Brandy Do, 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida
Tech. Sgt. David Mollison, 627th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash
Capt. Nathan Hammond, 720th Operations Support Squadron, Hurlburt Field, Florida
Staff Sgt. Garrett Tholken, 423rd Training Squadron, USAF Expeditionary Operations School, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey
Capt. Josiah Hartline, Headquarters Air Mobility Command, Intelligence Directorate, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois
Capt. Alyson Phillips, 628th Contracting Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina
Tech. Sgt. Keosha Middleton, 374th Force Support Squadron, Yokota AB, Japan
Capt. Ryan Tolentino, 352nd Cyberspace Operations Squadron, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii
Tech. Sgt. Lonnie Stover, Headquarters Air Mobility Command, Communications Directorate, Scott AFB, Illinois
Airman First Class Andrii Skoryk, 22nd Medical Group, McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas
General Robert “Dutch” Huyser Award
Pilot – Maj. Ian Maier, 509th Weapons Squadron, Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington
Navigator/Combat Systems Operator – Capt. Tyler Malsbury, 67th Special Operations Squadron, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, United Kingdom
Flight Engineer – Tech. Sgt. Matthew Kusnetz, 65th Airlift Squadron, JB Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii
Loadmaster – Master Sgt. Michale Berry, 39th Airlift Squadron, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas
Boom Operator – Master Sgt. Alexander Orr, 91st Air Refueling Squadron, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida
Communication Systems Operator – Tech. Sgt. Un’Shay Bradshaw, 99th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland
Flight Attendant – Tech. Sgt. Jamie Rosenmeier, Presidential Airlift Group, JB Andrews, Maryland
Flight Nurse – Capt. Brian M. Potje, 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, Scott AFB, Illinois
Aeromedical Technician – Tech. Sgt. Giancarlo Chaparro, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, California
General P.K. Carlton Award for Valor
Capt. William T. Cook, 7th Special Operations Squadron, RAF Mildenhall, United Kingdom
General Ronald Fogleman ASAM Award
Maj. Mark Benischek, Headquarters United States Indo-Pacific Command, JB Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii
Colonel Gail Halvorsen Award
Tech. Sgt. Joseph Sheffield, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Ramstein Air Base, Germany
Specialized Mission Award
Capt. Carly M. Cannon, 100th Operations Support Squadron, RAF Mildenhall, United Kingdom
Air Mobility Command’s Commander’s Key Support Liaison
Mrs. Alyssa A. Cortellino, 628th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina
Major General James I. "Bagger" Baginski Air Mobility Liaison Officer of the Year Award
Capt. Kyle T. Hall, 621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron, Operating Location-C (Joint Special Operations Command), Fort Liberty, North Carolina
Major General Stanley F.H. Newman (Air National Guard) Award
103d Airlift Wing, Connecticut Air National Guard
Lieutenant General James E. Sherrard III (Air Force Reserve Command) Award
439th Airlift Wing, Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts
Tampa Bay Trophy
Chairman Mark Kern, Scott AFB, Illinois
Abeline Trophy
Leadership Council of Southwestern Illinois
