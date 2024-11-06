Supporting Recovery with Local Ties: Will Rackcliff’s Role in Hurricane Milton Response

As the devastation from Hurricane Milton unfolds, logistics teams are essential to national recovery efforts. Among them is Will Rackcliff, a Logistics Management Specialist and Regional Logistics Planner for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ (USACE) Northwestern Division, currently deployed to Jacksonville, Florida. Despite being based in Portland, Oregon, this deployment is personal for Rackcliff, who hails from Central Florida, an area hard-hit by both Hurricane Helene and Milton.

“My own family members were affected in some way by Milton,” Rackcliff said. “From localized flooding, wind damage, debris, and power outages. I let them know and tell them to spread the word about our capabilities. I am also able to explain the challenges we face supporting the recovery.”

As part of USACE’s emergency response efforts, Rackcliff is serving as the Logistics Contingency Response Subject Matter Expert (CRSME) and Logistics Primary Response Team (LPRT) Lead. His role places him at the heart of coordinating logistics support for the recovery, which includes providing supplies, managing transportation, and working closely with federal, state, and local agencies.

“Our responsibilities include coordinating the delivery of critical supplies such as fuel, lodging support, deconflicting rental car matters, and coordinating between the supported district and follow-on responders like the Blue Roof team,” Rackcliff said. “My team and I work closely with federal, state, and local agencies to ensure recovery teams have what they need to assist affected communities.”

But the job is far from easy. According to Rackcliff, managing expectations and dealing with limited infrastructure resources are some of the most significant challenges in a post-hurricane environment.

“The biggest initial challenge is expectation management for inbound responders who may not understand the damage to infrastructure, which makes finding resources and lodging difficult,” he explained. “It takes them a while to be flexible to the challenges, especially when they’ve never deployed before. We also must mitigate delays of essential supplies when FEMA is not set up for direct support early in the event.”

Rackcliff’s deployment to Jacksonville is one of many in his extensive career with USACE. With nine years of experience leading LPRT teams and multiple deployments, including five to Afghanistan, Rackcliff is well-prepared for the complexities of disaster recovery.

“My past experience as a Combat Engineer (Sapper) and as the Logistics Chief for all USACE Afghan operations honed my skills in organization, flexibility, decision-making, and team leadership, especially in high-pressure environments,” Rackcliff said.

The work USACE Logistics teams do is often behind the scenes but essential to the overall recovery mission. Logistics support ensures emergency responders and recovery personnel have the tools and resources needed to help those affected.

“From providing personal protective equipment to ensuring vehicles are fueled and operational, logistics support ensures responders can do their jobs,” Rackcliff said. “It also involves managing supply chains to prevent delays and make sure resources are replenished as needed.”

Despite the difficulties, Rackcliff takes pride in knowing that his work is directly benefiting the people of Florida, many of whom are family and friends.

“This is personal to me,” he said. “We are working with partners at all levels of government to restore services, deliver supplies, and rebuild infrastructure.”

For Rackcliff, the chance to serve in this capacity is an opportunity to give back to his community and make a lasting impact. USACE employees often find themselves in positions where their work directly affects the communities they live in and care about, something Rackcliff deeply values.

When asked what advice he would give to others considering joining a logistics emergency response team, Rackcliff encouraged those interested to pursue the opportunity.

“Joining a logistics emergency response team is challenging but deeply rewarding,” Rackcliff said. “It requires flexibility, quick thinking, and a strong commitment to helping others. This experience also prepares a person to deal with many life challenges.”

As recovery efforts continue in the wake of Hurricane Milton, Rackcliff’s work, and the work of his fellow USACE logistics team members, will remain essential to helping communities rebuild and recover. With deep ties to the region, Rackcliff’s deployment exemplifies the dedication and personal connection that many USACE employees bring to their work, ensuring that they make a positive difference where it matters most.

