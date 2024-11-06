Key Field Provides Updates to Congressman Michael Guest and Staff

KEY FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Miss. --

Today, Congressman Michael Guest and staff visited the 186th Air Refueling Wing where they received a mission capability briefing and an update on the strategic basing process of the KC-46 Pegasus aircraft, representing the next generation of aerial refueling.



“We understand the important mission at the 186th Air Refueling Wing. The entire delegation is supportive of the men and women that serve here. Our top legislative military priority is to bring the KC-46 to Meridian,” Guest said. “We are extremely proud that Meridian has made the first cut, and we are going to work extremely hard to make sure at the end of this process that Meridian is awarded that airframe. The men and women here do an incredible job, we’re blessed for their service, and we appreciate you all for taking the time to host us today.”



186th ARW Commander Col. Cynthia Smith, briefed Guest’s staff consisting of nearly 20 individuals on the current pursuit of the KC-46 Pegasus aircraft.



“Today, I was able to update Congressman Guest and his staff members on the status of the basing process,” Smith said. “We appreciate their support of our unit’s mission and role in National Defense.”



186th ARW Vice Commander Col. Joseph Reid, worked alongside Col. Smith to facilitate a brief tour for Guest and his staff.



“It is crucial to maintain these strong partnerships with our congressional delegates, showcasing the important work we do and how the 186th Air Refueling Wing contributes to the National Defense Strategy and our state,” Reid said. “We are immensely grateful to Congressman Guest and his team for their visit and continued support.”



Key Field, the birthplace of aerial refueling, possesses one of the few hangars in the Air National Guard that can hold two KC-135s or house the KC-46 with only minor modifications – a substantial cost savings to the U.S. Air Force.



The 186th Air Refueling Wing provides over 1,100 personnel and eight KC-135R aircraft to Air Mobility Command for worldwide operations. Additional units at Key Field include the 238th Air Support Operations Squadron, the 248th Air Traffic Control Squadron, and the 186th Air Operations Group.

