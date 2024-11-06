Marine Corps Releases ‘MADE FOR THIS’ Advertising Campaign

On Oct. 25, 2024, Marine Corps Recruiting Command released its new advertising campaign, ‘Made for This,’ via MCRC social platforms. The commercial is scheduled for its television debut, Thursday, Nov. 7. ‘Made for This’ is the newest advertising campaign from the ‘Battles Won’ family of commercials and challenges the next generation to consider service in the Marine Corps as a means to securing a better collective future.



“We are excited for the release of ‘Made for This,’” said Lt. Col. Anton T. Semelroth, MCRC, National Director for Marketing and Communication. “This campaign addresses the genuine desire of Generation Z to make the world a better place and their willingness to fight for it. For those who hear the call and step up to the challenge, the Marine Corps offers the opportunity to earn the title ‘Marine’ and contribute to national defense and global stability.”



In addition to a traditional 30-second commercial from the institutional perspective, this campaign introduces a series of dynamic 15-second commercial spots that showcase young Marines who have answered the call to serve and fight. These brief yet impactful segments highlight their determination and resilience, embodying the theme that they were 'Made for This.'



“Some may question whether this generation has the aptitude to serve in the Marine Corps and the grit to fight and win our nation's battles. I can assure you that they absolutely do. In fact, they are already proving it,” said Semelroth. “The protagonists or heroes featured in these commercials are Gen Z Marines serving with distinction today. This campaign is an honest conversation between them and their peers about the importance of service and their fight for our collective future.”



For more information about the ‘Made for This’ campaign, please contact Marine Corps Recruiting Command at mcrcpa@marines.usmc.mil.

