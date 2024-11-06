AFRL recognizes 2024 Fellows and Early Career honorees

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (AFRL) – The Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, recognized 17 of its scientists and engineers for the 2024 AFRL Fellows and Science and Engineering Early Career Awards, or ECA, program at an award ceremony held at the National Museum of the United States Air Force in Dayton, Ohio, Oct. 24, 2024.



“We are standing on the shoulders of giants, and we are about ready to welcome the next set of giants into the hall of fame,” said AFRL Commander Brig. Gen. Jason E. Bartolomei during opening remarks at the event. “There has never been a time in history that we didn’t need great men and women stepping into roles that these people are stepping into, and it is great to honor them, and we are grateful that you are here.”



The AFRL Fellows program acknowledges outstanding scientists and engineers who contribute significantly to the U.S. Department of the Air Force. Nominees for the program include military and government civilians assigned to AFRL for a total of seven years, including the last three consecutive years. Once an eligible member is nominated, the AFRL Research Advisory Council scores the nomination packages and recommends selectees to the AFRL commander, who makes the final selections. Honorees received an AFRL Fellows medallion, a desktop memento and a $300,000, two-year research grant.



The eight members of the AFRL 2024 class of Fellows are:



Dr. Jay M. Albert (Space Vehicles Directorate)



Dr. Jeffery W. Allen (Munitions Directorate)



Dr. John P. Clark (Aerospace Systems Directorate)



Dr. Jennifer C. Fielding (Materials and Manufacturing Directorate)



Dr. Steven C. Hadley (711th Human Performance Wing)



Mr. Brett A. Jordan (Materials and Manufacturing Directorate)



Dr. Steven J. Lipson (Space Vehicles Directorate)



Ms. Christina L. Osmon (Directed Energy Directorate)



The 2024 crop of AFRL Fellows have nearly two centuries of combined expertise in S&E research and have contributed to and increased understanding in areas like Earth’s radiation belts, 3D printing of aerospace components, the safety of electronic systems, space-based communications and laser testing.



Since the program’s inception in 1987, 259 AFRL scientists and engineers have been added to the ranks of AFRL fellows, according to Dr. Timothy J. Bunning, AFRL chief technology officer.



“My request for both classes is to give back to the next generation. If there was ever a time where we need people to chat with, talk to and bounce ideas off, to get moral support— this is the time,” said Bunning. “We are living in an extremely complex geopolitical situation. We live in a world of rapid international S&T and technological change. As part of that ecosystem, you must change with it.”



The AFRL ECA program recognizes government civilian scientists and engineers with exceptional accomplishments who have been with AFRL for less than seven and no more than 15 years since the award of their bachelor’s degree in a science, technology, engineering or math field. A council of senior AFRL scientists and engineers recommended packages to the AFRL Research Advisory Council which approved the packages and forwarded them to the AFRL commander for final selection. Honorees will receive a memento and a $300,000 three-year research grant.



The nine members of the 2024 AFRL Early Career Awards are:



Dr. Nikolas Antolin (Directed Energy Directorate)



Dr. Andrew S. Gillman (Materials and Manufacturing Directorate)



Dr. Tod A. Grusenmeyer (Materials and Manufacturing Directorate)



Dr. Julie V. Logan (Space Vehicles Directorate)



Dr. Jamin J. McCue (Sensors Directorate)



Mr. Chad A. Oian (711th Human Performance Wing)



Dr. Alexander M. Pankonien (Aerospace Systems Directorate)



Dr. Sean A. Phillips (Space Vehicles Directorate)



Mr. Robert M. Watson, III (Munitions Directorate)



AFRL ECA honorees’ research has involved advancements in autonomous design and manufacturing, modernizing legacy systems, bioeffects analysis of directed energy systems and aircraft morphing and aeroelasticity.



According to Bunning, 75 members of the S&E ECA program have been added since it began in 2012.



The Fellows and ECA awards served as the capstone of the two and half day 2024 AFRL Discover event which took place at the Air Force Institute of Technology along with a poster session at the Materials and Manufacturing Directorate’s cafetorium on Oct. 22-23, 2024.



“It is sort of the nerd version of the Oscars, and I will tell you, I would prefer to be here 10 out of 10 times than the Oscars because these are the real heroes,” said Bartolomei. “These are the ones that get up every day and do something that is bigger than themselves.”



Video of the 2024 AFRL 2024 AFRL Fellows and ECA ceremony can be seen here: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/942083/2024-afrl-fellows-and-ecas-ceremony



