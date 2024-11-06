31st FW commander’s call

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Cesar Flores, 31st FW command chief, addressed airmen and base personnel during a commander’s call at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 31, 2024.



They spoke about global events, echoing the Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin’s message that we live in consequential times, and how our wing is directly involved in supporting multiple combatant commands simultaneously. They also emphasized the importance of integrating risk-informed decision-making in all we do, the importance of upholding the highest standards, the criticality of being a disciplined wing, and how we continue to invest in our airmen and families.



Clark and Flores introduced the wing to potential changes related to Reoptimizing for Great Power Competition, which is the Department of the Air Force’s plan for reshaping and refocusing the service’s warfighting capabilities. They reminded the wing that the 31st FW is a force projection platform that delivers on the Air Force’s mission statement; Fly, Fight Win! Airpower; Anytime, Anywhere.



“It is essential that we become subject matter experts in our roles and responsibilities and commit ourselves to the highest standards so that we remain ready to execute our mission, 24/7, 365!” said, Clark.



The wing’s mission is to “Secure the Base, Generate Combat Airpower, Ready to Deploy and Fight from Home!” These are the guiding principles in maintaining a commitment of operational excellence and readiness according to Clark and Flores, who reiterated the wing’s position to become more agile and responsive for Great Power Competition.

