Kadena hosts Okinawa vendor showcase

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan – The 18th Contracting Squadron hosted an event bringing local vendors on base to strengthen relationships and increase access to mission-supporting resources, Nov. 5, 2024.



The program is designed to inform units about the resources available to the island, educating squadron leadership on local offerings. The event’s 29 new vendors provide a range of commodities, support services and infrastructure projects to various base units.



“The U.S. military presence on Okinawa has a huge economic impact, especially on such a small island with a lot of U.S. bases,” said U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Mohammad Lotfi, 18th CS contracting officer.



These initiatives contribute to the local community and economy while fostering the relationship between Japan and the U.S. military on Okinawa and are planned months in advance.



“This event is specifically tailored to local Okinawan vendors, instead of having people ship commodities from the states across the Pacific Ocean,” said Lotfi.



Working with local businesses can be extremely valuable with real logistical advantages. According to U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Mary Davison, 18th CS contracting officer, not doing so requires orders to be processed through Tracy, California, where the Defense Logistics Agency processes shipments to Okinawa. The standard shipping route for that can be over a year long.



This local vendor program will help reduce those delays by sourcing business directly from Okinawa all while strengthening the relationships with the local community.

