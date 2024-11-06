Barracks 360 Reset Initiative: 9th Communication Battalion Barracks manager Awarded Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal

Photo By Lance Cpl. Fabian Ortiz | U.S. Marines with 9th Communication Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Fabian Ortiz | U.S. Marines with 9th Communication Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, participates in the 9th Comm barracks initiative on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 20, 2024. Operation Clean Sweep is the first step in a larger Barracks 360 Reset initiative, which aims to improve the living conditions and operational readiness of Marines and Sailors through increased oversight by command teams, a dedicated effort to reduce the maintenance backlog and shared ownership of the barracks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Fabian Ortiz) see less | View Image Page

A U.S. Marine from Lake Tahoe, California, earned the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his outstanding contributions to the I Marine Expeditionary Force Barracks 360 Reset initiative as a barracks manager at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 7, 2024.



Satellite transmissions systems operator Cpl. Tyler R. Miller, with 9th Communications Battalion, I MEF Information Group, at Camp Pendleton, was awarded for going above and beyond his duties as a barracks manager.



After volunteering to serve as the 9th Comm. Bn. barracks manager, he was responsible for ensuring proper maintenance, oversight and the wellbeing of 120 Marines in 68 rooms. Miller dedicated hours of his free time to improving and repairing Marines’ rooms across the 9th Comm. Bn. barracks.



Some rooms in the battalion were deemed unlivable for simple repairs such as drywall patching, and Miller took it upon himself to make these repairs.



“It was not necessarily part of my duties, but I would go in there and fix it myself because we have a new self-help program that you can go pick up supplies from,” said Miller. “I think my biggest contribution would have been fixing up eight rooms that we are able to have 16 people live in now.”



His leadership credited him with personally recaulking 28 showers and approximately 150 square feet of wall repairs, saving area maintenance time and money on repairs.



Beyond barracks rooms, Miller was responsible for the area surrounding the barracks. He organized teams of Marines to maintain the lawn, trim back the trees and bushes surrounding the building and improve the quality of life in the barracks.



“I just wanted to turn the barracks around and put all my time and effort into just making it a better place,” he said.



When presenting Miller’s NAM, his leadership reflected on his superior performance and direct impact on the attitude and wellbeing of the Marines of 9th Comm. Bn.



“I take pride in what I do,” said Miller. “I wanted to have the barracks to be more of a place you could be proud of.”



The Barracks 360 Reset initiative aims to improve the living conditions and operational readiness of Marines and Sailors through increased oversight by command teams, a dedicated effort to reduce the maintenance backlog and shared ownership of the barracks with the introduction of the tenants’ rights and responsibilities.