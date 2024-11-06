Command Collaboration: USFK and CFC Put Electromagnetic Capabilities on Display

CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA – U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Elliot Rappoport, 2nd Infantry Division, G-6, Eighth Army, presented capabilities and best practices of a PR-200 spectrum analyzer, during a Combined Republic of Korea – United States Information Operations teambuilding event, held on Oct. 10, 2024.



Attendees included the ROK Information Operations Division, U.S. Forces Korea Information Operations Division, and 8A Cyber and Electromagnetic Activities.



Rappoport used a PR-200 spectrum analyzer to show ROK, and U.S. forces the capability to map and analyze the electromagnetic environment. Notably, the analyzer shows in detail any emissions within the EMOE, known as characterization of the EMOE. Characterization is important for friendly forces for two reasons. First, mapping the EMOE identifies electromagnetic interference, signals of interests, and adversarial jamming, critical to defense of Combined Forces Command. Specifically, the analyzer identifies any emissions that may interfere with ROK or U.S. communications. Second, the analyzer allows ROK and U.S. units to understand their emissions, to mitigate their electronic signatures i.e., use of military radios, power generators, and personal cell phones. Timely spectrum analysis is critical to offense and defense against adversaries, for example detection of electronic signatures results in real-time kinetic targeting, as seen in the war in Ukraine.



During the demonstration ROK and U.S. personnel participated in various practical exercises. The practical exercises showed transmissions within the EMOE and discussed signature reduction to ensure that sensitive information remains out of adversaries' reach.



“Team building is vital for fostering trust, unity, and effective communication among our Korean partners,” explained Col. James D. Beall, director, USFK UCJ39 information operations. “In high stress and critical situations, having a cohesive team can be the difference between success and failure.”



The spectrum analyzer demonstration contributed to discussions on how to increase USFK OPSEC posture through mapping the EMOE.

Equipping service members, government civilians, and contractors with the knowledge and skills to safeguard sensitive information, such as electromagnetic emissions, the U.S. and our ROK partners ensure future operations are not compromised by information leaks or other security breaches. This proactive approach to operational security, i.e. spectrum analysis of friendly signatures, is essential in today's rapidly changing and increasingly interconnected world.



“Team-building activities like this with our ROK partner’s helps in developing leadership skills, boosting morale, and ensuring that every member feels valued and connected to the mission,” said ROK Marine Col. Dong Woo Lee, deputy director, ROK CFC CJ39. “It's not just about executing orders; it's about creating a bond that enhances overall mission readiness and resilience.” Moreover, when allies, partners, and the Joint Force understand each other's strengths and weaknesses, they can coordinate effectively, respond to challenges efficiently, and provide mutual support.



The future of EMOE mapping is developing capabilities that quickly identify adversarial emitters and protect friendly forces from targeting. The Alliance continues to be on the cutting edge of development needed to effectively characterize the EMOE supporting the USFK mission “to deter aggression and if necessary, defend the Republic of Korea.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.07.2024 Date Posted: 11.07.2024 01:23 Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR