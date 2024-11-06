Secretary of the Navy recognizes Marines, civilians instrumental to Marine Corps’ recruitment, historic retention success

QUANTICO, Va. — On a brisk morning at Marine Corps Base Quantico, the 78th Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro, accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Betty Del Toro, arrived at Manpower and Reserve Affairs (M&RA) and were greeted by a formation of Marine leaders, civilian employees, and support personnel eager to mark a day of recognition and strategic discussions. The day’s itinerary highlighted the SECNAV’s dedication to honoring the hard work of Marine Corps Recruiting Command (MCRC) and M&RA staff, alongside key talks on the Department of the Navy’s (DON) priorities pertaining to recruitment and retention.



The Del Toros were welcomed with a traditional ceremony that included the ringing of a bell and a formal announcement over the building’s intercom. As SECNAV ascended to the fifth-floor conference room, he was joined by senior Marine and civilian leaders. The SECNAV participated in roundtable discussions with a select group of leaders, including the Deputy Commandant for M&RA, Lt. Gen. Michael J. Borgschulte, M&RA Sergeant Major Sgt. Maj., Jacob M. Reiff, Commanding General of MCRC, Maj. Gen. William J. Bowers, and other senior staff members. In these discussions, SECNAV emphasized the importance of innovative strategies for attracting and retaining top talent within the naval services.



Concurrently, Mrs. Del Toro was given a brief from Marine and Family Programs on the current initiatives and programs available to Marines and their families. During the brief Mrs. Del Toro engaged with spouses of senior Marine Corps leaders on the challenges that military spouses face. Immediately following the roundtable, Mrs. Del Toro hosted a townhall with Marines, spouses, and civilians. During the townhall, they discussed life as a military spouse and the importance of increasing focus from the DON to support military families.



Following senior leader discussions, SECNAV proceeded to a second conference room to recognize the achievements of several MCRC personnel. In a virtual and in-person gathering with MCRC’s regional commanders and local recruiters, SECNAV personally recognized three outstanding individuals—Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Paz, a recruiter with 1st Marine Corps District Headquarters and recruiter of the year; Sgt. Yunior Lopez, an administrative clerk with MCRC; and Ms. Krista Green, a financial management analyst —presenting each with a challenge coin. This esteemed military tradition symbolizes gratitude for professionalism and dedication to service.



The SECNAV was then escorted to the third floor to meet with the Manpower Management Enlisted Assignments (MMEA) team. He acknowledged MMEA’s pivotal role in aligning Marine Corps personnel and talent with DON’s goals. After reviewing slides on the Marine Corps’ current retention efforts, SECNAV recognized MMEA-1’s Master Gunnery Sgt. Bryant Lodge, the enlisted retention operations chief, and MMEA-3’s Maj. Jennifer Miller, the operations section head, praising their critical work in strengthening the Marine Corps’ personnel management processes.



To further celebrate Marine Corps excellence, the Del Toros made a visit to the National Museum of the Marine Corps for a series of promotions and reenlistments—a fitting location given the museum’s significance in honoring the Corps’ history and traditions. Surrounded by the museum’s storied exhibits, 1st Lt. Trai Gozzi, a manpower analyst with M&RA, Staff Sgt. Heather Sunderman, a career planner with Reserve Affairs, Sgt. Joan Becerra, an accounting chief with Wounded Warrior Regiment, and Lance Cpl. Anthony Ramsey Jr., a combat graphics specialist with M&RA, were promoted to new ranks by the SECNAV. Meanwhile, Staff Sgt. Anthony Stevens, a correspondence chief with Headquarters Battalion, and Cpl. Jack Defilippis, an air traffic control radar technician with Marine Helicopter Squadron One, recommitted to the Marine Corps through reenlistment. These ceremonies served as a testament to the Marine Corps’ commitment to growth and professional development among its ranks.



"It was an honor to be recognized by the SECNAV as a junior Marine promoting to a noncommissioned officer,” stated Ramsey. “As I take on more responsibility the task remains the same, and that is to continue to care and look out for my Marines’ best interest.”



The day concluded with lunch at the Marine Corps Museum’s Tun Tavern, an homage to the historic birthplace of the Marine Corps. Joined by local recruiters, the Del Toros and the day’s honorees shared a traditional Marine Corps Birthday cake, reinforcing the shared bonds and spirit that define the Marine Corps and the United States Naval Services. Reflecting on the day’s events, SECNAV expressed gratitude for the dedication shown by all attendees.



“The efforts that you have made in retention, first and foremost, are extraordinary,” remarked the SECNAV. “Today we are retaining more Marines than we have in the last decade, and that’s to be respected. The work that you have done over the course of not just this past year, but the three and a half years that I’ve had the honor to serve as the Secretary of the Navy, is truly extraordinary on all fronts.”



This visit – centered on recruitment, retention, and recognition – underscores the SECNAV’s commitment to fostering a Marine Corps that is prepared and motivated to meet future challenges.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2024 Date Posted: 11.06.2024 Story ID: 484794 Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US