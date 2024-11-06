Warrant Officer Training School's Leadership: A testament to dedication and excellence

Photo By Senior Airman Evan Porter | Maj. Nathaniel Roesler, Warrant Officer Training School commandant, and Senior Master...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Evan Porter | Maj. Nathaniel Roesler, Warrant Officer Training School commandant, and Senior Master Sgt. Jarvis Wilson, WOTS senior enlisted leader, pose for a photo at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Oct. 31, 2024. Since the Department of Air Force announced the establishment of Warrant Officer Training School at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Roesler and Wilson have worked to build a school to answer the Great Power Competition call. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter) see less | View Image Page

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. -- Since the Department of Air Force announced the establishment of Warrant Officer Training School at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Maj. Nathaniel Roesler, WOTS commandant, and Senior Master Sgt. Jarvis Wilson, the school’s Senior Enlisted Leader, have worked to build a school to answer the Great Power Competition call.



With help from senior leaders, curriculum developers, and members of the Air Education and Training Command and the U.S. Army warrant officer program subject matter experts, they have successfully stood up the Air Force’s first warrant officer producing program.



“Collectively, we’ve faced and overcome significant challenges, as a team, through short timelines and strained resources,” Wilson said. “When Maj. Roesler and I were selected to stand up WOTS in April 2024, we were given A Case For Change, the draft Concept of Operation for WOTS, and guidance and intent from our senior leaders. From there, we moved out.”



Despite the challenges, Roesler anticipates retaining talent, and growing cyber and IT expertise, will have an immediate impact on Air Force warfighting capabilities. He believes graduates will have a positive impact on readiness and retention in the force to meet the demands of an increasingly technical battleground, heavily reliant on cyber capabilities for Great Power Competition.



“Basic Military Training and WOTS share commonality in that they are both accessions programs, but BMT has been established, adequately resourced, and refined for decades,” Wilson continued. “WOTS is in the infancy stages of what it will develop into in the future. Being on the ground floor of such a task truly offers a sense of commitment, ownership, buy-in and investment. Every team member here feels a personal connection and investment in the culture, brand, growth and ultimate success of WOTS.”



Wilson’s background in contracting aided with understanding, articulating, and executing the financial resourcing and requirements necessary to establish a new schoolhouse. His background also benefited his ability to credibly advise Roesler on the execution process and fiduciary responsibilities.



“This is a team effort and we’re glad to be on the team,” Roesler said. “We’ve been fortunate to have great teammates and leaders getting us to this point. We’ve been fortunate to have support from the Headquarters Air Force level, along with senior leader guidance from various platforms, along with the expertise of our curriculum developers and talented instructors, to include Army warrant officer advisors. They’ve all pulled together to get the job done.”



The school’s first cohort of 30-canidates is currently in progress, expected to graduate in early December 2024, with the second group starting in January 2025.



“Our first class of warrant officer candidates is filled with consummate professionals who understand the importance and responsibility of being the first Air Force warrant officers in decades,” Roesler said. “With such great people and a shared purpose, it’s extremely fulfilling to be executing a Secretary of the Air Force priority and working a fulfilling challenge.”