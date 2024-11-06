Photo By Spc. Charles Clark | Spc. Hannah Waggoner, an AH-64 Apache maintainer with C Troop, 2nd Squadron, 6th...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Charles Clark | Spc. Hannah Waggoner, an AH-64 Apache maintainer with C Troop, 2nd Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conducts maintenance during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-01, Oct. 14, 2024, on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Charles Clark) see less | View Image Page

JPMRC 25-01: 25th Combat Aviation Brigade in Action



The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 25-01 exercise brought together key units from the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), putting their skills and readiness to the test. The exercise, designed to simulate real-world scenarios in rugged Pacific environments, tested the full spectrum of aviation support in various mission profiles. During this exercise, Soldiers faced the challenges of maintaining and operating aircraft in demanding conditions, far from the convenience of hangars and established infrastructure.



Maintaining Aircraft Readiness in the Field



1st Lt. Nathan Morgan, Maintenance Platoon Leader from D Co. 2nd Battalion, 25th CAB, emphasized the importance of inspecting every aircraft component for the exercise. “There is going to be an inspection on all sections checking for cracks, corrosion, and anything that would need to be replaced," Morgan said. "It's an overall major inspection that's going to be done on each component to make sure these aircrafts are ready to fly."



For the maintainers, this exercise poses unique challenges, as they had to perform their work in field conditions rather than the more controlled environment of their home base at Wheeler Army Airfield. “The difference being here rather than on Wheeler is at our unit, we have hangar space, we have cranes, we have nitrogen carts, and plenty of power available. We are out here in the field to conduct maintenance in any environment we face,” Morgan added. “This adaptability is a key element of the exercise, ensuring that the soldiers are ready to perform their duties in any environment, even in austere, forward-deployed locations.”



The Vital Role of Fuel Management



Aviation units rely heavily on petroleum specialists to keep operations moving smoothly. Sgt. Kelvin Hollie, a Petroleum Supply Specialist with 3rd Battalion, 25th CAB, underscored the critical nature of fuel supply in the exercise. “As a petroleum supply specialist, we play a very key role, and we are the main petroleum supply focus for all aircraft during JPMRC,” said Hollie.



He went on to explain the meticulous process involved in ensuring the safety and quality of the fuel used. “A lot of our day-to-day includes accountability because fuel is a sensitive item, and what takes up most of our day is testing our fuel, retesting it, draining it, and making sure it's the safest product for our pilots and keeping them maintaining their mission.” This thoroughness ensures that aircraft are always fueled with safe and reliable products, an essential factor for mission success.



Long-Range Maritime Air Assaults: Moving Troops and Equipment



The exercise also included complex air movements, such as the Long-Range Maritime Air Assault conducted by Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion. Warrant Officer Ryan Baranowsky, a CH-47 pilot, spoke about the mission. “We conducted a troop movement infill into a sister island with approximately 23 troops on our aircraft alone with equipment,” Baranowsky described. These missions showcase the CH-47 Chinook’s capabilities in moving large numbers of troops and significant quantities of equipment across vast distances.



“We were moving about 200 miles in one trip and then turning around and coming back in 4 hours," he continued. "A lot of what we do is movement of troops and equipment, so one of the things we're best at doing is we can move massive equipment that Blackhawks can’t do, such as guns or massive amounts of personnel.” This highlights the strategic advantage the Chinook offers, especially in large-scale operations like JPMRC.



Readiness



JPMRC 25-01 proved to be an essential training exercise for the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, reinforcing their operational readiness in demanding environments. From comprehensive aircraft inspections and fuel safety management to large-scale air movements, every aspect of this exercise prepared the soldiers to respond effectively to real-world missions. The lessons learned during this exercise will ensure that the brigade remains a formidable force in the Pacific region.

25th ID Combat Aviation Brigade Commander, Col. Matthew J. Scher, talked about the impact of this exercise on all units, “The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC), our CTC in the Pacific, allowed the 25th CAB to build readiness in the environment in which we might one day fight, so that we can send combat credible forces west of the International Date Line as a part of Operation Pathways next Spring. I am incredibly proud of the success of the entire CAB team: the CAB HQ provided command and control and support for the JPMRC rotational units, backside support to enable the entire exercise across the Hawaiian Island Chain, while also assisting in an ongoing transition the latest version of the Apache attack helicopter as well as the Garuda Shield 24 recovery. Task Force (TF) Hammerhead performed exceptionally in “the arena” as the aviation task force rotational unit, executing a Long Range Maritime Air Assault (LRMAASLT) overwater with 22 helicopters spanning 200 miles from Oahu to the Big Island, while also supporting all of TF Warriors’ aviation support requirements and learning with humility throughout. TF Diamond Head supported all backside requirements to include MEDEVAC and DV support. The Sabers and Lobos provided sustainment support for the entire Brigade while also managing the AH-64Ev6 transition and Garuda Shield 24 recovery, respectively. Well done by the entire team, and the right training at the right time for the CAB in the Pacific.”