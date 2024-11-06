Omaha District hosts small business industry day

Photo By Makenzie Leonard | The Omaha District Small Business team hosted a small business industry day to teach...... read more read more Photo By Makenzie Leonard | The Omaha District Small Business team hosted a small business industry day to teach local small businesses how to get started with governement contracting. (U.S. Army photo by Makenzie Leonard) see less | View Image Page

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha District’s Office of Small Business Programs (OSBP) awarded $417 million in contracts to small businesses last year and is looking to grow that number exponentially. To aid in that goal, the program team recently held a small business industry day to engage with local small businesses and to show them how they can get involved with government contracting.



As part of the day’s events, larger businesses Tetratech, Pond and HDR provided presentations on the rules for partnerships with small businesses. Additionally, they provided examples of how they navigate through regulations.



“For a small business to be completely successful, it is almost required for a small business to establish a working relationship with a large firm,” said Matt Hibbert, Chief, OSBP. “The small business can take advantage of the large business’ experience, resources, capital, etc.”



The City of Omaha also presented on local government contracting options for businesses that have skill sets outside of those needed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.



One of the biggest benefits of the industry day was numerous networking opportunities.



Throughout the event, attendees were able to connect with representatives from large businesses as well as with each other. This allowed small business owners to form valuable relationships that could lead to future partnerships and collaborations.



The Omaha District plans to build on the expo’s momentum by continuing to host events and by providing resources that support the growth and success of small businesses in the region.



“The goal of the Omaha District small business program is to optimize business opportunities for the small business community in federal acquisition programs and sustaining the Omaha District as a premier district,” Hibbert said.



“The small business program team are heavily involved with the acquisition process, from assisting with market research, to hosting outreach events, to maintaining an up-to-date interested vendors List.”



“The commitment to fostering a thriving small business ecosystem remains a top priority for the Omaha District,” said Hibbert. “By providing access to valuable resources and opportunities, the Small Business Program is helping to create a more vibrant and dynamic local economy.”



The team will continue to work toward their goal of exponentially increasing contracts awarded to small businesses, ensuring that the community reaps the benefits of a robust and diverse marketplace, Hibbert added.



