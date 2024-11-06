Kyte Flying High as Supervisor of the Year

Collin Kyte, director of Procurement Group at Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, was honored by Naval Air Systems Command on Oct. 24 with the 2024 Supervisor of the Year Award.



Kyte was one of 12 NAVAIR leaders to be chosen for this award. This award recognizes those who display exceptional dedication to their teams, create a positive work environment, and achieve results that impact their respective organization and the warfighter.



Sandra Scharn-Stevens, deputy director of the procurement group at NAWCWD, nominated Kyte for how he’s “significantly improved the procurement group’s stability, resiliency, and employee satisfaction and engagement.”



“His team-oriented mindset, along with his emphasis on cultivating individual growth and morale, directly enhances work operations, productivity, and team cohesiveness,” said Scharn-Stevens.



Kyte has been at the forefront of the procurement group’s growth throughout the past five years. The procurement group has seen its attrition rate go from 27% in 2019 to just 3% in 2024.



“I believe some of this reduction is simply due to our philosophy to care for the whole person, not just while they are at work,” said Kyte.



He understands that teammates may think its cliché how leaders talk about the “family” component to having a successful team, but Kyte digs deeper and lets his group know he cares about the work/life balance.



“What I really think underpins this is the concept that we look out for each other, ensure each other’s success and show up for one another in a manner that more people resonate with and ultimately (hopefully) continue to value these aspects in their career choices,” said Kyte.



Kyte is also a big proponent of telework and how it has helped his group maintain a healthy environment. Leadership embraced telework as the procurement group’s future and has metrics that shows improved or sustained productivity over the past four years.



“The flexibility that telework has provided us has also been crucial in maintaining a healthy and vibrant workforce,” said Kyte.



Kyte’s actions have been shown to be overwhelmingly positive based on the FY24 Gallup Survey. According to Scharn-Stevens, the procurement group had the highest mean score across NAWCWD at 4.5 out of 5. The average across NAWCWD was 3.93. The procurement group was also in the 75 percentile across the entire Gallup survey database. This means only 25 percent of all of Gallup’s customer’s rate higher.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2024 Date Posted: 11.06.2024 14:33 Story ID: 484774 Location: US Hometown: CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, US