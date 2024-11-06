Innovate to Accelerate Expo Day showcases space innovation and collaboration

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AFRL) – The Innovate to Accelerate, or I2A, Expo Day, held in the heart of Los Angeles' tech community, brought together more than 260 people from the space industry, defense and investment sectors at THE BR-DGE in El Segundo, California, Oct. 17, 2024. The event, hosted by SpaceWERX in partnership with New Mexico Tech University and powered by Disruptive Technology Index, or DTI, provided a platform for industry experts and innovators to explore the future of space technology and its impact on national security.



In the first half of the day, I2A cohort participants — 29 companies on 32 awards, totaling $60.6 million in government contracts — focused on Alternative Positioning, Navigation and Timing, or altPNT, and the Digital Spaceport of the Future, engaged with their technical points of contact during one-on-one sessions. These meetings provided participants with direct access to key military experts and enabled in-depth discussions relating to the technical aspects of their innovations to determine alignment with Department of Defense needs.



In the afternoon, SpaceWERX Director Arthur Grijalva opened the Expo Day programming, emphasizing the vital role of public-private partnerships in advancing space innovation, and highlighting SpaceWERX's commitment to accelerating space technology development for the DOD.



"By convening a diverse array of thought leaders, we have fostered meaningful connections that are catalyzing the next generation of space technologies,” Grijalva said. “The strategic discussions and collaborative partnerships formed during this event and through the I2A cohort are precisely the drivers we need to propel our mission forward and maintain our edge in the rapidly evolving space landscape. These partnerships are crucial to delivering transformative capabilities when they are most needed.”



The event program featured a lineup of speakers and panelists beginning with a keynote from Barbara Baker, Space Systems Command deputy program executive officer, Military Communications and Positioning, Navigation and Timing. “The Warfighter Panel: Future SpaceWERX Challenges and Opportunities,” featuring Col. Nathan Vosters, Col. Peter Mastro, Col. Robert Enrico, Sutton Chiorini and Kate Coens, highlighted subject matter experts’ insights into the future of space innovation within the DOD.



The evening concluded with a fireside chat between Karen Roth, deputy director of AFWERX, and Drew Busbee, chief operating officer of DTI, that focused on fostering innovation through collaboration. Roth and Busbee discussed AFWERX and SpaceWERX’s pivotal roles in accelerating the development of dual-use technologies, emphasizing the importance of the Strategic Funding Increase, or STRATFI, program and Project Vanguard. These initiatives not only provide crucial funding to scale high-potential technologies, but also facilitate connections between innovators and outside investors.



Roth also highlighted how STRATFI and Project Vanguard bridge the gap between early-stage innovation and large-scale implementation. These programs ensure that groundbreaking solutions have both the technical backing and financial resources to transition from concept to impactful military and commercial applications.



“By providing critical funding, mentorship and direct access to military and industry experts through programs like I2A, we’re increasing the likelihood of successful technology transitions,” Roth said. “These tools enable innovators to bridge the gap between early-stage development and real-world military applications, ensuring that the most promising solutions can scale and make a tangible impact.”



The next I2A cohort will focus on Sustained Space Maneuver and will kick off in early spring 2025.



About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.



About SpaceWERX

As the innovation arm of the U.S. Space Force and a unique division within AFWERX, SpaceWERX inspires and empowers collaboration with innovators to accelerate capabilities and shape our future in space. Headquartered in Los Angeles, SpaceWERX employs 40 military, civilian and contractor personnel executing an annual $457 million budget. Additionally, SpaceWERX partners with Space Systems Command's Commercial Space Office (COMSO) as a collaborative program. Since it was aligned under AFRL in Aug. 2021, SpaceWERX has executed 1106 contracts worth more than $897 million to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit spacewerx.us.



About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 6,200 new contracts worth more than $4.7 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: afwerx.com.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2024 Date Posted: 11.06.2024 14:24 Story ID: 484771 Location: EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Innovate to Accelerate Expo Day showcases space innovation and collaboration, by Kelley M Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.