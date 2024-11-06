Dyess secures communications with GASNT satellite

The 7th Bomb Wing established the Global Aircrew Strategic Network Terminal, reinforcing aircrew communication capabilities in the event of nuclear threats or electromagnetic pulse incidents at Dyess Air Force Base, Oct. 29, 2024.



“The GASNT system is an EMP-hardened satellite that allows us to employ nuclear forces in less-than-optimal conditions,” said Tech. Sgt. Patrick Trester, 7th BW command post NCO in charge of console operations. “Now we can move around while enabling unique nuclear command, control and communications operations.”



The GASNT is a key upgrade, strengthening the reliability of military communications and operational readiness in any environment.



Installing the satellite involved detailed planning, collaboration across multiple departments, and rigorous testing to ensure resilience in extreme conditions.



“We set up and tested the satellite dish’s connectivity with the MILSTAR (Milstar Satellite Communication System) network,” said Trester. “Many legacy systems can’t integrate to our upgraded satellite network, so we’re constantly getting the latest technology to ensure reliable, high-frequency communication.”



The system includes advanced encryption and multi-frequency capabilities, providing secure real-time communication, it integrates with current systems and offers an improved user interface, allowing aircrew to connect smoothly with command centers and other units.



These features enhance situational awareness and support mission-critical decision-making, even in unpredictable conditions.

“Communication with the satellite enables capabilities for very low frequencies whilst ensuring connectivity even if one part of the system fails,” said Trester. “This setup will let us communicate with our aircrew under any circumstance.”



As military operations continue to evolve, GASNT communications will adapt to meet the demands of future conflicts.



“The establishment of the GASNT not only strengthens our communication capabilities but also proves our preparedness to face any threat,” said Col. Seth Spanier, 7th BW commander. “It’s a game-changer that readies us for future B-21 Raider missions, EMP-resilient communications and transportable features for Agile Combat Employment.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2024 Date Posted: 11.06.2024 16:51 Story ID: 484767 Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dyess secures communications with GASNT satellite, by SrA Alondra Cristobal Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.