California Army National Guard’s Sole Catholic Priest Offers His Services To Soldiers

U.S. Army Chaplain (Capt.) Michael Vaughan, the chaplain for Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 100th Troop Command and California Army National Guard's only Catholic priest, performs the Rite of Communion during a Catholic Mass at the California Military Department in Rancho Cordova, Calif., November 3, 2024. Vaughan led a Catholic Mass for Soldiers in a classroom, performing each step with reverence despite the nontraditional setting. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Yancy Mendoza)

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. - U.S. Army Chaplain (Capt.) Michael Vaughan, the chaplain for Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 100th Troop Command and California Army National Guard’s only Catholic priest, held a Catholic Mass for Soldiers at the California Military Department in Rancho Cordova, Calif., on November 3, 2024.



One of the roles of chaplains in the military is to hold religious services for their respective religion and denomination. Vaughan held this service so that Catholic Soldiers could still attend their religious service while on duty.



The chaplain held the mass in a small, open classroom in the California Military Department’s headquarters building, and Soldiers were able to attend in the morning. Even though a classroom isn’t a traditional setting for a Catholic Mass, he set up everything necessary for holding a Mass.



“We have the missal [...] here you have the readings for every day, for every Sunday, and then you have the prayers that are here,” Vaughan said as he explained each item that he had assembled for the Mass, which would typically be assembled at a church altar.



Since he didn’t have a church altar, Vaughan used a long table at the front of the classroom, where he had a missal, candles, a paten, a host, a corporal, a pall, a chalice, water, wine, an altar cloth, and a crucifix. He had all of the sacred items carefully assembled so that the average classroom table became a respectable, makeshift altar.



After he assembled everything, Vaughan donned his vestments, kissing each piece of the “blessed” garments as he carefully put them over his uniform.



“The vestments are blessed, but also, there’s prayers that the priest says when he puts on the garments, and so it’s a preparation done in prayer,” said Vaughan. “I think it’s out of respect and veneration. You’ll see priests do this differently, but this is what I do because that’s what I believe.”



The Mass proceeded with the Introductory Rights, Liturgy of the Word, Liturgy of the Eucharist, the Rite of Communion, and a conclusion. As Vaughan spoke each section of the service, his attendees followed his example, echoing back phrases and promptly following instructions.



The room was silent and solemn throughout the service, despite it being held in a nontraditional setting. The attendees sat on office chairs instead of church pews, but they still treated each moment with reverence.



One of the Soldiers said that it was the first time that she got to meet a Catholic chaplain because they’re rare in the California Army National Guard.



During the service, Vaughan also shared his own story with the audience. He has been a priest for 20 years, but he didn’t find religion until after he enlisted during the Gulf War when he was 18.



“I had a religious experience during my first and only enlistment I did,” he said. “I was a specialist in the Gulf War with the 3rd ACR. I talked to the priest first, but I didn’t feel a connection, and then I went to the Protestant Chaplain. He was Lutheran. I would go to him every Sunday, and he prepared me for baptism.”



Vaughan got baptized right after Christmas in a tent, and he made a promise with God. He wasn’t sure if he would actually make it back from the war, but he wanted to dedicate his life to serving God somehow.



When he returned, Vaughan joined the Catholic church and entered a seminary for 13 years. After a recruiter came to his Bishop and explained how there’s not many Catholic priests in the military, Vaughan felt that call to service in the military again and got the green light from his Bishop.



“In my own life experience, it’s kind of surreal to put the uniform back on,” said Vaughan. “My hope is to somehow be able to share a little bit of my own life story; what made me change my mind.”



When he concluded the service, Vaughan kept his door for Soldiers to visit him because he wasn’t just there to preach to them, but to also listen to any voices that needed solace.



“When the chaplain’s here, just know that light’s always on; that door’s always open,” said Vaughan.